Alicia Witt Says She Longer Cares About Her Body Size After Being Scrutinized Over It for Years

WENN/Apega Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Orange Is the New Black' alum shares that she 'can't even count' the number of times she was told to lose weight throughout her lengthy career in Hollywood.

Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alicia Witt is done with people commenting on her weight. The 45-year-old actress revealed in a new interview how she was scrutinized for her size throughout her lengthy career, and things have been like that for other female actress.

"It was expected and accepted that women could be spoken to and of in a certain way," Witt shared with Page Six about Hollywood throughout the 90s. She continued, "It was considered no big deal to tell a woman, 'You should lose 15 lbs., you should lose 20 lbs.' "

The "Dune" star also admitted that she "can't even count" the number of times she was told to lose weight. "It started when I was a young teenager," the "Orange Is the New Black" alum went on to say. "And coming from sources as seemingly innocuous as friends. The phrase 'the camera puts on 10 lbs.' was something that women would say to their daughters and their sisters."

The "I Care A Lot" star revealed that she no longer concerns with her body image or how people would think and see about her body size. She also said that she didn't have a scale at her house in Nashville. "I only hear how much I weigh when I go for my annual physical goal," she explained. "And I put that out of my head right away because I just don't care. I know when I feel healthy. And I know if I overdo it one day, I'm not going to beat myself up about it."

That aside, Witt shared that she's been focusing on her music career during the pandemic as she relesed her latest music video to her single "Talk to You" last month. "This song really is about connecting," the singer said of the track. "It's about that longing to learn everything there is to know about someone, to check in and find out how they're truly doing, and to discover all the places along your journeys where you had the same experiences, although you didn't know each other yet."