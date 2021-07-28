 
 

Ricky Gervais Needs Help to Get Dressed as He Barely Could Walk Due to Old Injury

Ricky Gervais Needs Help to Get Dressed as He Barely Could Walk Due to Old Injury
WENN
Celebrity

The 'After Life' actor opens up on his health issues, saying he barely could walk and needs assistance to get in the shower and dressed as he struggles with an old injury.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ricky Gervais' wife had to help him to dress after he put his back out tying a shoelace.

The "After Life" star was left in "agony" after he tweaked an old back injury over the weekend (24-25Jul21) while he was out running, and he was in so much pain he was tempted to lie down on the floor and scream for someone to call him an ambulance.

"I'm in a bad way, went for a run at four, tied my shoe up and my back went. Agony," he said during a Twitter Live session. "Couldn't walk, took me ages, I had only made it to the end of the street."

"It's that thing when you are in agony and you can't walk but you don't want to look weird to anyone. I wanted to lie down and scream, 'Get me a f**king ambulance.' "

The 60-year-old comedian managed to hobble home, where his long-term partner Jane Fallon was on hand to help him dress.

  See also...

"I made it back, laid on the floor, took some Naproxen, which we have always got because the last time my back went that helped me relax it," he continued. "It gets to five and I'm still in my workout gear. Jane helps me get undressed, get into the shower, then getting dressed. Even with two of us, getting dressed was a bit of a chore."

"I've got tennis booked tomorrow, that's got to be f**king cancelled. Thank f**k I haven't got a gig."

Ricky admitted he might have to perform future shows in a chair, joking he will try to change the genre from stand up to sit down.

"Next tour after this one I'm doing it sitting down," he quipped. "I'm changing the genre, it's not stand up, it's f**king sit down."

He also wrote on Twitter, "Bad Back Update: Lying on the floor, with a hot water bottle tucked in a weightlifting belt, like a sad, fat turtle, watching the gymnastics on TV. Pathetic."

You can share this post!

Paris Hilton Joking She's Expecting Triplets Following Pregnancy Rumors

'Loki' Stuntwoman Thanks Tom Hiddleton for Saving Her From 'Panic Attack' on Set
Related Posts
Ricky Gervais 'Shocked and Appalled' as Producer of His Show Is Accused of Sexual Assault

Ricky Gervais 'Shocked and Appalled' as Producer of His Show Is Accused of Sexual Assault

Ricky Gervais Reveals Why He Declined Offer to Do Stand Up Show in Space

Ricky Gervais Reveals Why He Declined Offer to Do Stand Up Show in Space

Ricky Gervais Wants His Body to Be Fed to Lions When He Dies

Ricky Gervais Wants His Body to Be Fed to Lions When He Dies

Ricky Gervais Calls Tom Hanks 'Privileged' for Thinking He's 'Above' Golden Globe Jokes

Ricky Gervais Calls Tom Hanks 'Privileged' for Thinking He's 'Above' Golden Globe Jokes

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests