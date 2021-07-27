 
 

This Is How Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Spend Their Time During COVID-19 Lockdown

When sitting down with Wall Street Journal, the one-third of Jonas Brothers also opens up about his health and fitness as he reveals about having a personal trainer.

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner knew how to get rid of boredom during the COVID-19 lockdown. In a new interview, the one-third of Jonas Brothers revealed that he and the "Game of Thrones" alum spent their quarantine by building Legos.

The 31-year-old made the revelation when sitting down with the Wall Street Journal for the magazine's "My Monday Morning" series. "I got very into Lego building," he first spilled. "My wife and I probably built 10 monstrous Legos. It was also quite funny, because I was super focused on helping her but then I was getting easily distracted and playing Fortnite."

"At first we argued about it and then it was like, she loves her organization and it's completely different from the way I would build it: 'You do you; I'll be here for support,' " the big brother of Nick Jonas added. "So then I became moral support; I'll make the cocktails for us. We built the Batmobile; we built Harry Potter [Wizarding] World."

Aside from building Legos, Joe embarked on a fitness and diet regime to help him stay fit during the lockdown. "I have a trainer I like to work with, Matt Blank," he explained. "I also built a little go-to workout that I try to do now at least once a week."

Joe additionally talked about his diet plan. "I always try to start my day with a green smoothie with tons of healthy veggies and probiotics," he pointed out. "And then I try to fill myself up; sometimes it can be overnight oats or even just egg whites - pretty healthy stuff."

Joe and Sophie have been married since 2019. They welcomed their first daughter Willa in July 2020. When speaking about fatherhood in May this year, Joe told "CBS This Morning", "It's been forced time at home. You know, I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring... To be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."

