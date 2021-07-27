Erin Napier Mourns Her Dog's Death: We 'Will Miss Baker'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Erin Napier is mourning the death of her beloved pet. Revealing that her dog died at the age of 12, the "Home Town" star made use of her social media account to offer her final tribute for him.

On Saturday, July 24, the HGTV star took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of her oldest daughter Helen hugging their dog, Baker. In the accompaniment of the post, she wrote, "All dogs go to heaven. we (and especially she) will miss baker. thankful for the 12 years he lived."

Many of Erin's friends and fans have since offered their condolences. One in particular was "The Pioneer Woman" star Ree Drummond who replied, "I'm so sorry." One fan then chimed in, "I am so sorry for your loss. Dogs are the heart of the home." Another added, "They are you best hello, and you saddest goodbye. All the memories will one day make you smile again, and that will never go away."

The devastating news came around two months after Erin welcomed her second child Mae with husband Ben Napier. In late May, the new mother of two shared several pictures of the newborn on Instagram and captioned the post, "Mae [red heart emoji]."

A few days after the baby's arrival, Erin got candid about her struggles to breastfeed. She even shared encouragement for fellow mothers who are facing the same issue. "Just a little encouragement for you mamas who werent able to breastfeed, like me. Don't let anyone make you feel less than or belittled because of it," she first stated on Instagram.

"Helen was a formula baby and has no allergies, has always been a healthy weight, no big sicknesses, slept through the night by 6 weeks, smart as a whip, and is just as in love with and attached to her mama as her breastfed friends are to theirs," she continued. "Formula is our friend at this house! Just watch as these little matchstick legs get chunky and strong."

Luckily, Erin received plenty of support from Ben in taking care of their kids. Later that month, she unveiled an image of her husband feeding Mae a bottle of milk. "If he's not scooping me up off the sofa as I'm still recovering from surgery, he's mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming. And I have kissed him every time he's in arm's reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are," she raved. "A reminder for those with spouses: tell them often - 'thank you for everything you do for us.' and MEAN IT."