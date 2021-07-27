 
 

Issa Rae Offers a Peek at Her Secret Wedding Day Look

Issa Rae Offers a Peek at Her Secret Wedding Day Look
Having tied the knot with Louis Diame in the South of France, the 'Insecure' star reveals that she opted to wear stunning Vera Wang gown while her man went with a classic red velvet suit.

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Issa Rae is married. The "Insecure" star announced she and Louis Diame had tied the knot in a quirky way via Instagram on Monday, July 26, alongside a collection of photos from her wedding day.

The bride looked stunning in a Vera Wang gown, while Louis opted for a classic red velvet look.

"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress," she wrote. "B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband."

The "Somebody's Husband" just happened to be Diame. Issa added, "Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."

Via her official Intagram account, Vera dished on one of Issa's custom dresses. "She chose a custom light ivory strapless sweetheart neckline ballgown with hand placed Chantilly lace accented by hand sewn crystal beading and a light ivory chapel length veil with hand placed Chantilly lace," the fashion designer wrote.

Vera additionally wished the married couple best wishes in two of her posts about Issa's gown. "You look ethereal! Wishing you and Louis continued happiness and joy in your new life together," she gushed over a photo of the pair.

In another post, Vera explained the second gown Issa wore on her big day. "For the reception she chose a custom lily white Italian silk crepe plunging V-neck A-line gown with a layered tulle skirt accented by a dramatic front slit," she noted.

The newlyweds, who were engaged for over two years, wed in the South of France over the weekend (July 24 to 25).

Issa Rae Teams Up With Converse for New Collection of Sneakers

Issa Rae Savagely Shuts Down a Hater Calling Her 'Not Attractive'

Issa Rae Credits Nipsey Hussle for Sparking 'Amazing' Chat That Mend Her Relation With Lauren London

Issa Rae Offers Special MasterClass Course Over Secrets to Showbusiness Success

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

