Issa Rae Offers a Peek at Her Secret Wedding Day Look

Having tied the knot with Louis Diame in the South of France, the 'Insecure' star reveals that she opted to wear stunning Vera Wang gown while her man went with a classic red velvet suit.

Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Issa Rae is married. The "Insecure" star announced she and Louis Diame had tied the knot in a quirky way via Instagram on Monday, July 26, alongside a collection of photos from her wedding day.

The bride looked stunning in a Vera Wang gown, while Louis opted for a classic red velvet look.

"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress," she wrote. "B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband."

The "Somebody's Husband" just happened to be Diame. Issa added, "Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."

Via her official Intagram account, Vera dished on one of Issa's custom dresses. "She chose a custom light ivory strapless sweetheart neckline ballgown with hand placed Chantilly lace accented by hand sewn crystal beading and a light ivory chapel length veil with hand placed Chantilly lace," the fashion designer wrote.

Vera additionally wished the married couple best wishes in two of her posts about Issa's gown. "You look ethereal! Wishing you and Louis continued happiness and joy in your new life together," she gushed over a photo of the pair.

In another post, Vera explained the second gown Issa wore on her big day. "For the reception she chose a custom lily white Italian silk crepe plunging V-neck A-line gown with a layered tulle skirt accented by a dramatic front slit," she noted.

The newlyweds, who were engaged for over two years, wed in the South of France over the weekend (July 24 to 25).