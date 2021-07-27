Heather Rae Young Pens Sweet Message to Celebrate 1st Anniversary of Engagement to Tarek El Moussa

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the former Playboy's Playmate shares a heartfelt message for her fiance on the one-year anniversary of their engagement.

AceShowbiz - Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are celebrating a milestone in their relationship. Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 25, Heather shared a sweet message for her fiance on the one-year anniversary of their engagement.

"One year ago today I made the best decision of my life by saying yes to spending forever with the most special man," Heather wrote alongside beautiful pictures of the couple during the moment of the proposal. "I remember when he proposed… in that moment everything melted away and I was just staring at my forever person, fully in tears thinking how lucky I was that I got to spend the rest of my life with him."

Further gushing the "Flip or Flop" star, the former Playboy's Playmate went on to say, "Thank you to the man who has put a smile on my face every single day. You have shown me what true love and family are all about. I fall more and more in love with you as I watch how amazing of a dad you are with the babies, how hard you work, and how you put family and your loved ones first in your life."

"You're my best friend, my person, and my rock. Happy 1 year of being engaged baby! Cheers to a lifetime of You & Me," so she concluded the heartfelt message.

Tarek popped the question to Heather at the Descanso Beach Club on Catalina Island on Saturday, July 25, 2020 after going on just two dates. "I've never been a mom. I'm new to all this," Heather said at the time, referring to the fact that Tarek has two children whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa).

She continued, "But as a woman, I just kind of felt like, 'What would I want being in her situation?' So it felt only right for me -- that I'm gonna be living with the children, being around the children all the time -- that I would reach out to her. And we have a great relationship. We talk about the children and it's great. It's been such an amazing experience for me being this new 'bonus mom.' "