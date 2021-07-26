Justin Timberlake Gives Lance Bass Reality Check for Calling Him Out on TikTok

WENN/Judy Eddy/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Cry Me a River' hitmaker reminds his former NSYNC bandmate that he is a father of two after being called out for not responding to the 'On the Line' star's text.

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake has just given his longtime friend Lance Bass a reality check after the latter called him out for not responding to his text immediately. Responding to his former bandmate's playful shade on TikTok, the "Friends with Benefits" star reminded him that he is a father of two.

Lance lightheartedly threw a jab at Justin on Sunday, July 25 by posting a video of him digitally inserting himself into a popular video on the platform that shows a number of people dancing in a celebratory manner. Over the clip, he wrote, "When JT finally responds to my text..."

The "On the Line" star then reposted the video on his Instagram page and added in the caption, "It's the little things." He didn't forget to tag Justin in the post.

While Justin may need some time to reply to Lance's text, it didn't take long for him to catch wind of the video. Responding to the playful jab, the "What Goes Around... Comes Around" singer wrote in the caption, "Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro," adding three laughing with tears emojis.

Lance later shared the comment to his Instagram Story, but he seemingly couldn't dispute his friend's excuse as he responded to it, "Touche!"

Justin may have his hands full lately after welcoming his second child with Jessica Biel in the summer of 2020. The pair didn't confirm the news until this year, with "The Sinner" actress opening up on Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert" about being a mother of two.

Admitting that parenting a newborn again six years after having her first child has been a "big change," the 39-year-old actress shared, "Someone said to me, 'Two is like having a thousand,' and that's exactly what it feels like." She pointed out, "The balance of everything is very different and super hard."

Jessica added though, "But I agree. I mean, it's amazing. It's so interesting. It's so funny. The conversations I'm having now with my 6-year-old is so cool." She went on gushing over her kids, "Like, he's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."

During the interview, "The Illusionist" star addressed her secret pregnancy. "I had, like, a secret COVID baby," the former "7th Heaven" star admitted. But that wasn't her intention as she explained, "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."