'Ginny and Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Ties the Knot With Fiance Matt Ziering in California

Instagram Celebrity

Gushing over her intimate wedding, which was held at a garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, the 'Time Trap' actress says that the night 'was more magical' than she could have ever imagined.

Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brianne Howey is officially a married woman. The "Ginny & Georgia" star tied the knot with her longtime fiance Matt Ziering at a garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, California on Saturday, July 24.

The 32-year-old actress shared with PEOPLE about her intimate nuptials. "It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined," the Netflix star gushed over her big day. She then added, "I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party."

Brianne also opened up that she exchanged vows with her now-husband Matt with "just over 100 guests" in attendance. For the special occasion, the bride kept things simple while striking a white gown by A LA Robe from Loho. The "Time Trap" actress styled her dress with fresh-faced makeup and an elegant up hairdo. The groom, in the meantime, looked just as dapper, wearing a navy blue tuxedo.

During their ceremony, Brianne walked down the aisle to Bill Withers' "Lovely Day". At the reception, their food was catered by the popular Los Angeles eatery Jon & Vinny's.

Back in January, the pair detailed their longtime relationship in an interview with Los Angeles Magazine. At the time, they revealed that they had a totally sweet meet-cute. Per the outlet, their love story began after Matt, who is a lawyer, decided to celebrate taking the bar exam. That same night, Brianne was enjoying a night out with friends. It just so happened they both caught each other's eye three times.

"We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in L.A.," Brianne detailed in an Instagram video posted by the magazine. Matt went on to chime in, "Wasn't totally random, but we had some mutual friends and now we're here!" Elsewhere in the interview, "The Exorcist" actress revealed that they had to postpone their wedding. "We canceled our wedding," she explained, adding, "We couldn't get married in 2020 but we did get a dog."