 
 

Amy Winehouse's Goddaughter Blocks Out Memories of Late Singer for Years

When talking about upcoming documentary 'Amy Winehouse and Me: Dionne's Story', Dionne Bromfield admits she felt the need to offload a lot of built-up emotions and feelings.

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amy Winehouse's goddaughter spent years blocking out her memories of the singer.

Dionne Bromfield was just 15 when the "Back to Black" hitmaker died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011, aged 27, but as the 10th anniversary of her tragic passing approached, the singer knew she needed to "offload" her emotions.

Asked about her upcoming documentary "Amy Winehouse & Me: Dionne's Story", she said, "For quite a while, I hadn't really thought about Amy because I didn't want to think about that time."

"But as we approached the 10-year anniversary of her death, I felt like I really wanted to offload a lot of built-up emotions and feelings. And I also felt like there was a side to Amy that not many people know and I wanted to share it."

Although Dionne was nervous about addressing her feelings, it gradually became "easier and easier" to speak out.

She told Heat magazine, "I think sometimes when you have to take a look in the mirror, it's one of the hardest things to do. But then, to move forward, I knew I had to put a pin in that chapter. And the more I talked, the more weight lifted off my shoulders."

"It became easier and easier - talking about her was the easiest thing, which was crazy, because 10 years ago talking about her was the hardest thing."

Dionne hopes the documentary will show how kind Amy was.

Asked what impression she wants to leave with the film, the star said, "Just how caring and loving she was."

"I think people always think of her as being very out-there and speaking her mind, but she was also so respectful and sweet, and so normal. There was no pretension, she was authentically herself."

"And she had banter for days, that woman. If she hadn't been a singer, she could easily have been a stand-up comedian."

"I just want people to see the true Amy I know, because anyone who knew her was lucky to know her."

