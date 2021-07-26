Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star takes to Instagram to announce the arrival of their new bundle of joy and shares first pictures of the newborn with her mom.

AceShowbiz - Lil Scrappy is a father again. The rapper and record producer has welcomed a third children together, a daughter, with his wife Adziz "Bambi" Benson, which he announced via Instagram on Sunday, July 25.

Making use of the photo-sharing platform, he expressed his joy and gratefulness for the arrival of his baby girl. "God is absolutely the greatest I tell you . I've never been perfect but God blesses me as if I am tho," he wrote along with three first pictures of the newborn. Two of the images captured his wife Bambi's intimate moments with her daughter in the hospital.

"It feels so amazing and I feel so complete when he blessed me with all my babies," he gushed, "now we've made it to my 4th child and gifted me with one more life to protect and guide in his way."

Scrappy went on praising his wife. "I want to thank my wife @adizthebam for having , it wasn't easy and u pushed thru literally, it only took 30 seconds this time , my young princess #CaliRichardson." He then promised to provide for his children, concluding, "I'm def getting my grustle on now jack all my babies gone get what they need and want out this here life . I love you my future Andy bloodline. #anotherone."

The comment section was soon filled with congratulatory messages from his friends and followers. "Congratulations homie," one simply wrote. Another commented, "Congrats sir!!!!! Amazing blessing," while someone else added, "Congratulations family..#GodBless."

Scrappy and Bambi announced they're expecting their child together in late February. The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" couple also shares son Breland, born in 2018, and daughter Xylo, born last summer. The rapper, whose real name is Darryl Raynard Richardson III, additionally has a daughter named Emani from his previous relationship with ex Erica Dixon.