 
 

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star takes to Instagram to announce the arrival of their new bundle of joy and shares first pictures of the newborn with her mom.

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Scrappy is a father again. The rapper and record producer has welcomed a third children together, a daughter, with his wife Adziz "Bambi" Benson, which he announced via Instagram on Sunday, July 25.

Making use of the photo-sharing platform, he expressed his joy and gratefulness for the arrival of his baby girl. "God is absolutely the greatest I tell you . I've never been perfect but God blesses me as if I am tho," he wrote along with three first pictures of the newborn. Two of the images captured his wife Bambi's intimate moments with her daughter in the hospital.

"It feels so amazing and I feel so complete when he blessed me with all my babies," he gushed, "now we've made it to my 4th child and gifted me with one more life to protect and guide in his way."

  See also...

Scrappy went on praising his wife. "I want to thank my wife @adizthebam for having , it wasn't easy and u pushed thru literally, it only took 30 seconds this time , my young princess #CaliRichardson." He then promised to provide for his children, concluding, "I'm def getting my grustle on now jack all my babies gone get what they need and want out this here life . I love you my future Andy bloodline. #anotherone."

The comment section was soon filled with congratulatory messages from his friends and followers. "Congratulations homie," one simply wrote. Another commented, "Congrats sir!!!!! Amazing blessing," while someone else added, "Congratulations family..#GodBless."

Scrappy and Bambi announced they're expecting their child together in late February. The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" couple also shares son Breland, born in 2018, and daughter Xylo, born last summer. The rapper, whose real name is Darryl Raynard Richardson III, additionally has a daughter named Emani from his previous relationship with ex Erica Dixon.

You can share this post!

Pink Backs Norwegian Women's Handball Team With Offer to Pay Fine for 'Sexist' Uniform

Robyn Dixon's Beau Juan Is 'Tired' of Her Making 'Excuses'
Related Posts
Lil Scrappy and Bambi Welcome Their Second Child Baby Xylo

Lil Scrappy and Bambi Welcome Their Second Child Baby Xylo

Lil Scrappy's Wife Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Lil Scrappy's Wife Pregnant With Baby No. 2

'LHH: ATL' Star Lil Scrappy Claps Back at Instagram Troll Calling His Son 'Bald'

'LHH: ATL' Star Lil Scrappy Claps Back at Instagram Troll Calling His Son 'Bald'

'LHH: Atlanta' Star Erica Dixon Accuses Bambi's Mother of Abusing Her Daughter

'LHH: Atlanta' Star Erica Dixon Accuses Bambi's Mother of Abusing Her Daughter

Most Read
Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80
Celebrity

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini's Assistance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini's Assistance

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Lisa Rinna Admits to Having 'Couple of One-Night Stands' With Her On-Screen Brother Patrick Muldoon

Lisa Rinna Admits to Having 'Couple of One-Night Stands' With Her On-Screen Brother Patrick Muldoon

'Blade' Director Confirms He's No Longer Friends With Wesley Snipes After Clash on Set of Sequel

'Blade' Director Confirms He's No Longer Friends With Wesley Snipes After Clash on Set of Sequel