 
 

Jason Sudeikis Reunites With High School Basketball Coach Who Inspires 'Ted Lasso'

The actor, who plays an American football coach with a heart of gold on the series, is seen moved to tears by eceived a surprise message from Donnie Campbell.

  • Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jason Sudeikis was visibly moved when he came face to face with the high school basketball coach, who inspired his "Ted Lasso" character, on TV on Friday, July 23.

The funnyman and actor was promoting the second season of his hit Apple TV+ series on U.S. show "Today" when he received a surprise message from Donnie Campbell.

"Hi Jason, this is Coach Campbell of Kansas City," the mentor said. "Just a short reach-out telling you how proud we are of you with your success you're having with the show 'Ted Lasso'."

"We need to get you back in Kansas City and we need to play some one-on-one, because I know you can't play a lick of defence."

Jason, who plays the title character - an American football coach with a heart of gold recruited to lead an English soccer team, was left teary eyed by the comments, after explaining his high school basketball coach "was a fellow from a small town in Kansas who spoke in those little aphorisms. You know: 'Sudeikis, you look more nervous than a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs!' "

After the clip, Jason added, "He would call me 'Jason Sueikis' because he said I had no 'D [defence]'. He's clever that way."

Jason went on, "I did not do a lick of homework. I didn’t play a lick of defence. I was a good listener, but I didn’t listen in the moment. I just stored it all up and now I'm using it, typing it out and then just memorising and saying it to folks."

