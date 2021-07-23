 
 

Busy Philipps Gets Emotional After Her Daughter Birdie Lands First Acting Role on 'With Love'

Busy Philipps Gets Emotional After Her Daughter Birdie Lands First Acting Role on 'With Love'
Instagram
TV

The show's creator Gloria Calderon Kellett reveals that Birdie Silverstein, who prefers they/them pronouns, has been 'cast in [a] non-binary recurring role.'

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Busy Philipps is such a proud mother. After her daughter Birdie Silverstein landed their first acting role on Amazon's upcoming series "With Love", the "Girls5eva" actress couldn't help but get emotional when announcing the great news on social media.

The first one to break the news was the show's creator Gloria Calderon Kellett. On Thursday, July 22, Gloria shared on Twitter a picture of Birdie with a note that read, " 'With Love' News: Birdie Silverstein cast in non-binary recurring role for Gloria Calderon Kellett's Amazon Prime Video rom com."

Gloria's post was then re-shared by Busy on her own Twitter's account. "This just made me cry," the "I Feel Pretty" star simply gushed, adding one red heart emoji.

Busy Philipps' Tweet

Busy Philipps shared her pride after daughter Birdie landed her first acting role.

  See also...

This was not the first time Busy was left impressed by Birdie. When kicking off the Pride Month, the 42-year-old mom showered the 12-year-old kid with more love for their generosity. "Today is the start of PRIDE MONTH! I have so much pride for this kid and everything they are and do!" she exclaimed alongside Instagram pictures of the two.

"The t-shirt I'm wearing is by @thehaasbrothers x @citizensofhumanity in honor of Pride 2021 and 100% of the retail selling price of every t-shirt sold will be donated to LA's LGBTQIA+ center!" she went on. "The @lalgbtcenter has been incredibly helpful to my family in the last several years."

Busy continued, "One incredible thing Birdie did last year (that I would like to brag about right now) is that after seeing all of the beauty products that I was sent by brands that went unused or given away, Birdie decided to start gathering the unopened makeup and hygiene items from me and other influencer types(actors, singers, makeup and hair artists) to donate to the @lalgbtcenter for the queer and trans youth that the Center provides a safe space for."

Busy came forward with Birdie's sexuality in December 2020. When hosting her "Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best" podcast at that time, she revealed that Birdie is gay and has changed their pronouns into they/them.

You can share this post!

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Wife Hospitalized Because Her 'Mastitis Is Getting Worse'

Zoe McLellan's Ex-Husband Says Her 'Mental State Is Not Normal' for Kidnapping Their Son
Related Posts
Busy Philipps Celebrates Non-Binary Daughter While Kicking Off Pride Month

Busy Philipps Celebrates Non-Binary Daughter While Kicking Off Pride Month

Busy Philipps Reminds Other Women Importance of Regular Check-Up After Mammogram Scare

Busy Philipps Reminds Other Women Importance of Regular Check-Up After Mammogram Scare

Busy Philipps Teaches Her Mom How to Properly Address 12-Year-Old Non-Binary Granddaughter

Busy Philipps Teaches Her Mom How to Properly Address 12-Year-Old Non-Binary Granddaughter

Busy Philipps Comes Clean About Pre-Teen Child Being Gay and Preferring They/Them Pronouns

Busy Philipps Comes Clean About Pre-Teen Child Being Gay and Preferring They/Them Pronouns

Most Read
Fired 'The Doctors' Host Accuses the Show of Racial Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit
TV

Fired 'The Doctors' Host Accuses the Show of Racial Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit

Mila Kunis Enlists Husband Ashton Kutcher as She Develops Animated Series as NFTs

Mila Kunis Enlists Husband Ashton Kutcher as She Develops Animated Series as NFTs

'AGT' Recap: The Last Batch of Acts Impress the Judges in Final Night of Auditions

'AGT' Recap: The Last Batch of Acts Impress the Judges in Final Night of Auditions

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19

Neil Gaiman to Adapt 'Anansi Boys' Into Limited Series With Lenny Henry

Neil Gaiman to Adapt 'Anansi Boys' Into Limited Series With Lenny Henry

Bridget Moynahan to Return for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Bridget Moynahan to Return for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Jason Momoa Working on Rock Climbing TV Contest

Jason Momoa Working on Rock Climbing TV Contest

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Taken Aback by Reports About 'RHOC' Hiring Her Two Friends After Her Firing

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Taken Aback by Reports About 'RHOC' Hiring Her Two Friends After Her Firing

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

Courteney Cox Says Emmy Nomination for 'Friends' Reunion Is Not What She's Looking for

Courteney Cox Says Emmy Nomination for 'Friends' Reunion Is Not What She's Looking for

'Big Brother' Season 23 Recap: Former Head of Household Is Eliminated After Wild Week

'Big Brother' Season 23 Recap: Former Head of Household Is Eliminated After Wild Week