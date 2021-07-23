Busy Philipps Gets Emotional After Her Daughter Birdie Lands First Acting Role on 'With Love'

Instagram TV

The show's creator Gloria Calderon Kellett reveals that Birdie Silverstein, who prefers they/them pronouns, has been 'cast in [a] non-binary recurring role.'

AceShowbiz - Busy Philipps is such a proud mother. After her daughter Birdie Silverstein landed their first acting role on Amazon's upcoming series "With Love", the "Girls5eva" actress couldn't help but get emotional when announcing the great news on social media.



The first one to break the news was the show's creator Gloria Calderon Kellett. On Thursday, July 22, Gloria shared on Twitter a picture of Birdie with a note that read, " 'With Love' News: Birdie Silverstein cast in non-binary recurring role for Gloria Calderon Kellett's Amazon Prime Video rom com."

Gloria's post was then re-shared by Busy on her own Twitter's account. "This just made me cry," the "I Feel Pretty" star simply gushed, adding one red heart emoji.

Busy Philipps shared her pride after daughter Birdie landed her first acting role.

This was not the first time Busy was left impressed by Birdie. When kicking off the Pride Month, the 42-year-old mom showered the 12-year-old kid with more love for their generosity. "Today is the start of PRIDE MONTH! I have so much pride for this kid and everything they are and do!" she exclaimed alongside Instagram pictures of the two.

"The t-shirt I'm wearing is by @thehaasbrothers x @citizensofhumanity in honor of Pride 2021 and 100% of the retail selling price of every t-shirt sold will be donated to LA's LGBTQIA+ center!" she went on. "The @lalgbtcenter has been incredibly helpful to my family in the last several years."

Busy continued, "One incredible thing Birdie did last year (that I would like to brag about right now) is that after seeing all of the beauty products that I was sent by brands that went unused or given away, Birdie decided to start gathering the unopened makeup and hygiene items from me and other influencer types(actors, singers, makeup and hair artists) to donate to the @lalgbtcenter for the queer and trans youth that the Center provides a safe space for."

Busy came forward with Birdie's sexuality in December 2020. When hosting her "Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best" podcast at that time, she revealed that Birdie is gay and has changed their pronouns into they/them.