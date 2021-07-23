Tyler Cameron Details 'Meaningful' Fantasy Suite Date With Hannah Brown in New Memoir

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tyler Cameron talks about a lot of things in his new book, which is titled "You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self", including him almost getting engaged to former "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown. Based on the excerpt obtained by Us Weekly, Tyler also mentions about his intimate Fantasy Suite date with Hannah in season 15 of the show.

Noting that Fantasy Suite is more than about sex for the cast members, Tyler wrote, "The night in the fantasy suite is the only uninterrupted period of time when you're completely alone and not on camera." He added, "Throughout the other weeks, you might get quick breaks here and there, but the fantasy suite is the biggest stretch of time when you can see whether everything really works."

Tyler also revealed in the book that he "kept pumping the brakes" that night because he wanted to talk more. He also told Hannah that he didn't "want her to do something she might regret later." Despite that, Tyler said that they "had the best night" where they "were just hanging out, talking and connecting."

"The fact that we could easily talk all night was what made me think, 'Holy s**t, this could be it for me.' I was genuinely upset when I saw the sun coming up, because I knew our time together was almost at an end," he shared in the book. "Hannah and I had a meaningful night, without having sex. It was great and, I thought, a perfectly normal thing to do. But again, the response from viewers was so big."

He also talked about him earning praises from people for listening to Hannah, saying, "If what went down with Hannah and me inspired more people to talk about consent, then I'm grateful for that. But in my eyes, the reaction to my part in that conversation was completely unwarranted. All I did was listen to her when she said she didn't want to have sex - that was it. No is no, and I was just honoring what Hannah told me. I did what was right, but I don't deserve a prize for doing that. This should be normal. We shouldn't even bat an eye at it."

Additionally, Tyler touched on the feminist title that he got. "Maybe I'm a feminist because I wanted Hannah to be who she was and defended her when she made her own decisions. But if I'm a feminist icon, then we have a problem," he noted. "I gave Hannah the space to be herself and listened to what she told me. That should be the norm! Suddenly, just respecting someone's wishes is a master class on consent? That only shows you how f**ked up our dating culture is. No wonder we're all out here having such a hard time."