T-Pain Reacts to Tory Lanez Wanting to Be Billionaire to Sign Him
In a controversial post on Twitter, the Canadian rapper expresses his dream to be a billionaire to be able to do a lot of things, including signing the 'Buy U a Drank' hitmaker.

  • Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez is involved in yet another controversy. After being called out by veteran rapper Cassidy, the Canadian star was deemed to be disrespecting T-Pain in one of his tweets.

In the controversial post, Tory expressed his dream to be a billionaire to be able to do a lot of things, including signing T-Pain. "My goal is to make a BILLION DOLLARS , HELP THE WORLD AND GO BACK AND SIGN T PAIN," so he tweeted on Thursday, July 22.

It didn't take long for T-Pain to catch wind of the tweet. Replying to the "Jerry Sprunger" spitter, the "Buy U a Drank" wrote, "This bout the most light skinned thing I've read today and it ain't even night time over here yet."

The tweet also didn't sit well with some Internet users. "T Pain does not need your help," one person wrote in an Instagram comment. Someone else, meanwhile, thought it should be the otherwise, saying, "T Pain should be signing you tf."

"T-pain paved the way, humble yourself," a user slammed Tory, with another person asking, "Doesnt tory know he's canceled?" Meanwhile, a person stated, "Why would you sign someone that had made hits on hits!! These kids smoking crack." Also blaming drugs, a person similarly wrote, "At this point I think it's drugs ain't no way he this corny without influence."

Prior to this, Cassidy took to his social media account to accuse Tory of stealing his bars for his freestyle on Funkmaster Flex's Hot 97 show. The "Get No Better" spitter also pulled receipts, showing clips of Tory's performances from 2017 and comparing them to his tracks.

In response to the allegations, Tory said, "Cass is one of my favorite rappers .... I wouldn't be able to rap like this without him ..... what's the problem."

