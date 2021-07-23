 
 

Jana Kramer Is 'Excited' After Finalizing Mike Caussin Divorce

According to court documents, the exes establish the Permanent Parenting Plan which The Court affirmatively thinks that it is made in 'the best interest' of their minor children.

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have finalized their divorce and Jana is reportedly beyond "excited" for what's next in her life. Their divorce was finalized on Thursday, July 22, three months after the "One Tree Hill" alum announced her split from her husband of almost 6 years.

According to court documents, the exes established the Permanent Parenting Plan which The Court affirmatively thought that it was made in "the best interest" of their minor children, Jolie (5) and Jace (2). "The Mother and Father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced," the docs stated.

The legal docs also mentioned that the TV star and Mike "will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."

Also included in the Permanent Parenting Plan was a child support agreement. Jana will be paying Mike $3,200 a month as "regular child support, due and payable absolutely on the first day of each month, beginning the first full month following entry of the final decree." In addition, she paid her now ex-husband a total of $592,400 as a "full and final settlement of any and all claims" which Caussin "may have in and to said marital estate."

Following the finalization of their divorce, a source claimed to Us Weekly that Jana is "looking forward and excited for what's next." The insider added, "She's focusing on her new project that she's filming now and of course focusing on being a mom. Her kids make her happy and she's glad to have them along with her on set for the time being."

The 37-year-old actress, who is now filming for her upcoming Christmas movie, "is spending a lot of time with [the kids] in between takes and after filming when the day wraps." The source continued to spill that the country singer "is enjoying being in a new environment and being back to set life."

Jana filed for divorce from Mike in April. In her divorce filing, she cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as the reason of the split.

