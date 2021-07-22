Yelena Belova to Continue Natasha Romanoff's MCU Legacy, Kevin Feige Promises

Marvel Studios Movie

Amid a 'Black Widow' watch party, the President of Marvel Studios shares his thought on the fate of Florence Pugh's character following Scarlett Johansson's exit from Marvel Cinematic Universe.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Feige has promised Yelena Belova will carry the legacy of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Florence Pugh stars as Yelena alongside Scarlett Johansson in the "Black Widow" movie, and Kevin - the President of Marvel Studios - is sure that she'll continue the character's legacy "in her own way."

Speaking on Twitter amid a "Black Widow" watch party, Kevin wrote, "I think that Yelena like all of us will carry the memory of Natasha throughout our lives, but she'll be doing it in her own way as her own character. -KF #BlackWidowWatchParty [sic]."

Scarlett recently heaped praise on 25-year-old Florence, admitting she "would love" to be more like her co-star in some ways.

Discussing how their working relationship has changed them personally, Scarlett shared, "Florence is so self-possessed. I was not that self-possessed."

"I actually realized, 'wow, I have a lot of work to do on myself,' when I worked with Florence. She's got such a healthy ego and is in her skin. It was like, 'this is another way to be. I've got to therapize more!' "

"She really stands in her own shoes and is grounded, it was so impressive. She's not judging herself. I love that about her and I would love to be more like that."

In another interview with Total Film, Scarlett weighed in on Florence's Yelena taking over future spotlight following her exit as Black Widow. "I definitely felt that way from the very beginning," she said, before adding, "She stands completely on her own. She's strong and different. She's so different to Natasha."

"You also see the generational difference, too, in how they react to things, and what they're careful about, or what they're careless about," the actress went on to say. "It's so fresh, what she does. It's very representative, also, of who she is as a person. She's unapologetic, and confident in herself, and curious, and brave, and emotionally brave - far more than I ever was."