 
 

Azealia Banks Mocks Kanye West for Allegedly Copying Her Album Cover

After the Yeezy designer posted several artistic images of his necklaces bearing his children's names, the 'Black Madonna' raptress notices the similarities with the artwork for her 2019 album 'Billionaire Bully'.

  • Jul 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Azealia Banks may have the hots for Kanye West, but she doesn't appreciate it that he seemingly has stolen her idea. The 30-year-old singer has mocked the Atlanta rapper as she accused him of copying her album cover for his aesthetic photos.

On Tuesday, July 20, the "Black Skinhead" MC returned to Instagram ahead of the release of his new album "Donda". He posted some artsy images, some of which feature his chains that bear the names of his children.

Azealia soon noticed that the photos bear similarities to her own artwork for her 2019 album "Billionaire Bully" that shows her rocking a multitude of gold chains around her neck. She then took to her Instagram account to compare one of Kanye's photos with her album cover.

"Billionaire Bully," the 30-year-old simply captioned the snap of her album cover. She then mocked the "Gold Digger" spitter alongside his artistic photo, writing in the caption, "Should have exfoliated before trying to bite me. @kanyewest."

Despite accusing him of copying her album cover, Azelia posted a new tribute to Kanye. In a follow-up post, she flashed her hand sporting fake nails that read "YEEZY". She gushed in the caption, "The key to the kingdom."

Prior to this, Azealia hinted at her admiration for Kanye in her new single "F**k Him All Night", which she admitted is about the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian. "This is about f**kin him all day and f**king him all night. This is about the throbbing black billionaire c**k. Get into it," she said.

Back in April, she also said she wants to have a kid with Kanye, writing, "The powerful black demon entity awaiting in my ovaries and kanyes testicle is finally about to be unleashed upon the world."

