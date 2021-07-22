 
 

Hilary Duff Launches Lawsuit Against Feminine Hygiene Company Over Payment Failure

In her legal filing, the 'Younger' star claims that she is owed money from a deal with Naturalena to promote the company's Veeda and Happy Little Campers products.

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff has filed a lawsuit against the bosses of a top feminine hygiene and natural baby products company, claiming they failed to pay up on an endorsement deal.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the actress and singer insists she is owed money from a deal with Naturalena to promote the company's Veeda and Happy Little Campers products.

She accuses bosses of not paying the compensation to which she is entitled under the contract. The exact amount has not been revealed.

The actress claims Naturalena officials are using an "unforeseeable circumstances" clause in the contract in an effort to avoid payment, suggesting the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the company.

"It's nothing more than a bad-faith attempt to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic to evade their clear contractual obligations," the lawsuit reads. "They have continued to produce and sell their products, and knowingly and intentionally use Ms. Duff's name, likeness and endorsement-related services."

"In fact, various press reports indicate that Naturalena experienced an increase in demand for its products during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Reports suggest Duff launched a natural "earth-friendly" diaper and feminine care line with the company.

She opened up about the deal in 2019, saying, "It's so rare to find products that are natural and sustainable without sacrificing functionality... As parents, we want what's best for our kids, and as a woman, it's important to think about my own health when it comes to what I put in my body."

"Happy Little Camper and Veeda are changing the way we think about the products we use and I'm so excited to take on this role and help further our mission to provide clean, plant-based products that are safe and accessible for babies and moms."

