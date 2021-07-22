Ariana Grande and The Weeknd Send Fans Into Frenzy With 'Off the Table' Music Video

Music

Throughout the Vevo official live performance, the talented singers can be seen belting out the lyrics to the song perfectly as they are surrounded by a gorgeous grassy indoor stage.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have teamed up once again for a new project. Eight months after dropping their collaborative track "Off the Table", the two talented musicians released the official live performance of the song with Vevo that left fans in awe.

The music video, which was released on YouTube on Wednesday, July 21, begins with Ariana chanting the lyrics of the song in a studio accented by grassy fields and colorful flowers. The Weeknd then joins in by walking into the frame while singing his verse. The pair go on to show their vocal chemistry by trading riffs throughout the clip.

To match the dreamy mood of the performance, the 28-year-old singer/actress wears a body-hugging floral slip dress that she paired with knee-high silver boots. The "Can't Feel My Face" crooner, on the other hand, keeps it simple by donning a black ensemble and dark sunglasses.

Fans have since gushed over Ariana and The Weeknd's new live performance. One person commented, "I want as many collabs as possible with both Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. They sound perfect together." Another individual raved, "Their voice just like not human, can't believe it." A third exclaimed, "THEIR VOCALS, THEIR VOICES, EVERYTHING IS PERFECT."

The music video marks Ariana's fifth live collaboration with Vevo for her latest album, "Positions". It follows renditions of "POV", "Safety Net (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)", "My Hair" and "34 +35".

About the series, Vevo said in a statement, "If our Official Live Performances of 'POV' and 'Safety Net' reveal anything, it's that Ariana Grande excels at her job because she's so passionate about the results." It further explained, "You don't hit the high notes, you don't exude candor, and you don't make pop music as moving as she does without crossing the T's and dotting the I's."

"Go Team Ari. The Weeknd showed up to assist his pal with the dreamy mood of 'Off the Table.' As proven previously on tracks such as 'Love Me Harder' and 'Save Your Tears', their chemistry is deep," the message added. "The two stars glide through the song, helping each other reveal the nooks and crannies that are only obvious to accomplished musicians."