Winston Duke on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Return: We Are Making Something Really Special

Following the footsteps of Angela Bassett, the 34-year-old actor confirms that he will reprise his role as M'Baku in the sequel to the 2018 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Jul 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Winston Duke has confirmed he will reprise the role of M'Baku in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

The 34-year-old actor played the warrior in the original 2018 film and has pledged that director Ryan Coogler and the cast are working on "something really special" following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman - who portrayed the titular superhero in the first flick.

Speaking to Collider, Winston said, "It was very emotional to read the script. It was emotional to pack to go back on set. But we're all a bit of a family now and we grieve together, and we're making something really special."

Duke's co-star Angela Bassett previously revealed that she was confident that the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film will honor Chadwick's legacy, even if will be difficult to surpass the success of its predecessor.

She said, "It's going to be interesting to surpass the cultural phenomenon that it was. It's going to be really interesting to see how we do that again."

"But if there's any chance of it being great, I think we have [that with] Ryan Coogler, a visionary, a writer, director and... the creative team that he surrounds himself with, whether it's the DP or the costume designer or the producers."

In a separate interview, Marvel boss Kevin Feige applauded the filmmaking team for shaping up the sequel. "I will say that [director] Ryan [Coogler] and our producer, Nate Moore, and the entire cast and our co-writer, Joe Robert Cole, have done some remarkable things in the story, in the draft," he told Rotten Tomatoes.

"The team is assembling once again, and cameras roll in the not-too-distant future on that. It will be extremely emotional across the board, but I think they have something very special in mind," he went on to dish.