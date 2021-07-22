Harvey Weinstein Enters Not Guilty Plea in California Sex Assault Case

WENN/Instar Celebrity

Already serving 23 years behind bars in New York, the disgraced movie mogul makes an appearance in the Los Angeles Superior Court in a wheelchair one day after his extradition was granted.

Jul 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Harvey Weinstein has entered a not guilty plea during his first court appearance in his California sex assault case.

The disgraced movie mogul, who is already serving 23 years behind bars in New York, entered the Los Angeles Superior Court in a wheelchair on Wednesday, July 21, a day after his extradition was granted.

His attorney, Mark Werksman, entered the plea on his client's behalf as Weinstein sat shackled beside him.

Weinstein's only words were "thank you very much" after Judge Sergio Tapia wished the disgraced producer good luck.

The April indictment of Weinstein was unsealed, detailing the four counts against him - they include forcible rape and forcible oral copulation and two counts of sexual battery by restraint. The attacks involve five women and date back to 2004.

Werksman told Judge Tapia he will be contesting a string of counts from District Attorney George Gascon's office, based on statute of limitation restrictions. He also called for an evaluation of his client's health.

Weinstein will be back in the Foltz Criminal Justice Center next week (July 29) for a further hearing. No trial date has yet been set. He is facing up to 140 years behind bars if found guilty in the California courts.

Weinstein's arraignment came days after his divorce from ex-wife Georgina Chapman was finalized. The pair, who got married in 2007 and have two children together, split in late 2017. Their separation came after the disgraced mogul was hit with a string of sexual misconduct allegations. She has since moved on by dating "The Pianist" star Adrien Brody.