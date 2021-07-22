 
 

Scooter Braun Asks for Joint Custody of Children in Divorce Filing

WENN/Brian To
The manager of Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande files from divorce from his wife of seven years, Yael Cohen, weeks after they were reported to have separated.

AceShowbiz - Music mogul Scooter Braun has filed from divorce from his wife of seven years, Yael Cohen.

Braun, who manages such music superstars as Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande, filed papers in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, July 21.

He is asking for joint custody of their three children and has also agreed to pay Yael spousal support per their pre-nuptial agreement, according to TMZ.

Days before the divorce filing, it was said that the estranged couple is still working things out. "Their friendship is the best it's ever been, but they're taking some time apart to sort things out. So many couples went through this during the pandemic. They love each other and just need some time apart and will hopefully bounce back for their kids," a source explained to PEOPLE.

A separate source reportedly close to Yael shared similar remarks when the pair's separation was brought to light. "They wanted to take time apart where they could each focus on their kids and give the relationship a break," the insider told E! News. "They aren't giving up on the marriage and are hopeful they can find a way to make it work. But for now, being apart is for the best."

The couple wed in early July 2014, and Braun posted a sweet anniversary photo to Instagram earlier this month, shortly before the separation news became public.

Alongside a picture from their big day, he wrote, "If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you. Happy anniversary [sic]."

