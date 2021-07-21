 
 

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce
Dropping the bombshell accusation is none other than Simon's ex Falynn Pina, who claims on 'Cocktails with Queens' that Simon told her about Porsha's alleged hook-up with his cousin.

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's relationship is about to get more complicated. After the reality TV star got engaged to her "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-star's estranged husband, she is now accused of sleeping with Simon's cousin in exchange for a luxury car which she owns now, a Rolls Royce.

Dropping the shocking accusation was none other than Simon's ex Falynn Pina, who dropped his last name amid their ongoing divorce. During an appearance on "Cocktails with Queens" on Monday, July 19, she claimed that it was Simon himself who first told her about Porsha's alleged hook-up with his cousin prior to Simon and Porsha's engagement.

"He told me she slept with his cousin for the Rolls Royce she has," Falynn told co-hosts Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox, LisaRaye and Syleena Johnson. She went on suggesting that Simon and Porsha's relationship is for show.

Baffled that Simon ended up with Porsha despite her alleged sexual relationship with his family member, Falynn shared her two cents, "So I just don't understand, how is it that you…I'm not gonna say leave a happy home, because like I said, we had our things. But how is it you file for divorce from me for a woman you used to talk so much mess about, and for someone who slept with someone from your family members?"

During the interview, Falynn also spoke of her relationship with Porsha on "RHOA". "Do I feel like I trusted her enough?" she said of her former friend. "Sure, yeah! I didn't think she was the type of woman that would come in and plot on a woman's husband. Absolutely not, I did not get that at all from her at that time."

Falynn announced her split from Simon in April. A month later, Porsha confirmed her engagement to Simon, though they insisted that Porsha didn't cause the end of Falynn and Simon's marriage.

