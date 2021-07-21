 
 

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19
FX
TV

'American Horror Story: Double Feature' is set to premiere on August 25 with Frances Conroy, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Macaulay Culkin and Kaia Gerber among is cast ensemble.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - COVID has reportedly shut down production on the 10th season of TV hit "American Horror Story".

Filming on Ryan Murphy's anthology series has been paused for several days after a crew member tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Deadline. Production was kicked start in December 2020 after it got delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming suspension will likely last at least until the end of the week.

The show, set to launch on August 25, will feature Frances Conroy, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Macaulay Culkin, and Kaia Gerber. It was given the title of "American Horror Story: Double Feature" and will offer two parts with two separate stories.

  See also...

"AHS" isn't the only TV show shut down by the coronavirus in recent days - production on "Bridgerton" and "House of the Dragon" in the U.K. also paused last week (ends July 16) following COVID positives.

The situation with "Bridgerton" reportedly has given a headache to Netflix honchos since "The Crown" is about to start its production. The massive cast and crew needed have led to "a logistical nightmare in terms of trying to keep staff safe, prevent an outbreak or contain one when it's been identified," The Sun reported.

"It's also a headache for producers because removing cast or crew and putting them into isolation means they have to be replaced at short notice, and that's not always possible," it was further explained. "Netflix have gone to great lengths to ensure all the relevant measures are in place on 'Bridgerton'... That doesn't bode well for filming of 'The Crown'."

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift Decides Against Submitting 'Fearless' Revamp for Grammys and CMAs Contention

Constantine Maroulis and Paula Abdul Were 'Very Close,' but Never Hooked Up Despite Rumors
Related Posts
Sarah Paulson Wishes She Could Have Turned Down 'American Horror Story: Roanoke'

Sarah Paulson Wishes She Could Have Turned Down 'American Horror Story: Roanoke'

'American Horror Story' Season 10 to See Fan-Favorite's Return

'American Horror Story' Season 10 to See Fan-Favorite's Return

Matt Bomer Would Love to Direct 'American Horror Story' Spin-Off

Matt Bomer Would Love to Direct 'American Horror Story' Spin-Off

'American Horror Story' Spin-Off in the Works at FX

'American Horror Story' Spin-Off in the Works at FX

Most Read
Lupita Nyong'o and Mark Hamill Win Big at 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards
TV

Lupita Nyong'o and Mark Hamill Win Big at 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards

'RHOP': Wendy Osefo Confronts Mia Thornton for Throwing Karen Huger Under the Bus

'RHOP': Wendy Osefo Confronts Mia Thornton for Throwing Karen Huger Under the Bus

Zac Efron Celebrating First Emmy as Full Winners for 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards Are Announced

Zac Efron Celebrating First Emmy as Full Winners for 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards Are Announced

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Katie Thurston Begs a Man She Eliminates to Stay

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Katie Thurston Begs a Man She Eliminates to Stay

Jenna Fischer Gets Candid About Losing Role in Matt LeBlanc's 'Man with a Plan'

Jenna Fischer Gets Candid About Losing Role in Matt LeBlanc's 'Man with a Plan'

'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Shuts Down Production After Positive COVID-19 Case

'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Shuts Down Production After Positive COVID-19 Case

Madeleine Mantock Exits 'Charmed' After Three Seasons

Madeleine Mantock Exits 'Charmed' After Three Seasons

Mila Kunis Enlists Husband Ashton Kutcher as She Develops Animated Series as NFTs

Mila Kunis Enlists Husband Ashton Kutcher as She Develops Animated Series as NFTs

Bridget Moynahan to Return for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Bridget Moynahan to Return for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Jason Momoa Working on Rock Climbing TV Contest

Jason Momoa Working on Rock Climbing TV Contest

Fired 'The Doctors' Host Accuses the Show of Racial Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit

Fired 'The Doctors' Host Accuses the Show of Racial Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit

'AGT' Recap: The Last Batch of Acts Impress the Judges in Final Night of Auditions

'AGT' Recap: The Last Batch of Acts Impress the Judges in Final Night of Auditions

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19