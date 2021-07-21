'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19

FX TV

'American Horror Story: Double Feature' is set to premiere on August 25 with Frances Conroy, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Macaulay Culkin and Kaia Gerber among is cast ensemble.

AceShowbiz - COVID has reportedly shut down production on the 10th season of TV hit "American Horror Story".

Filming on Ryan Murphy's anthology series has been paused for several days after a crew member tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Deadline. Production was kicked start in December 2020 after it got delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming suspension will likely last at least until the end of the week.

The show, set to launch on August 25, will feature Frances Conroy, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Macaulay Culkin, and Kaia Gerber. It was given the title of "American Horror Story: Double Feature" and will offer two parts with two separate stories.

"AHS" isn't the only TV show shut down by the coronavirus in recent days - production on "Bridgerton" and "House of the Dragon" in the U.K. also paused last week (ends July 16) following COVID positives.

The situation with "Bridgerton" reportedly has given a headache to Netflix honchos since "The Crown" is about to start its production. The massive cast and crew needed have led to "a logistical nightmare in terms of trying to keep staff safe, prevent an outbreak or contain one when it's been identified," The Sun reported.

"It's also a headache for producers because removing cast or crew and putting them into isolation means they have to be replaced at short notice, and that's not always possible," it was further explained. "Netflix have gone to great lengths to ensure all the relevant measures are in place on 'Bridgerton'... That doesn't bode well for filming of 'The Crown'."