Amy Winehouse's Signature Beehive Came to Be Out of Joke

Instagram Celebrity

Alex Foden, the man responsible for creating the look for the 'Rehab' hitmaker in 'Back to Black' music video, additionally reveals that he singer once lost her mobile phone inside her styled-locks.

Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amy Winehouse's hairdresser was just joking around when he first styled her locks into what became her signature beehive.

Alex Foden is the man responsible for creating the look for the "Rehab" hitmaker to rock in the music video for "Back to Black", but admits it was never intended to be taken seriously.

He told Britain's Sunday People newspaper, "As a joke, I backcombed her hair massively and put an extra packet of hair [extensions] in."

"I said, 'There you go, let's go and show the finished look', taking the p**s obviously, and as we came out the trailer everybody went, 'Oh my God! That is it, that is the signature look.' "

Foden would then make Amy's beehive bigger and bigger, so much so that she once lost her cell phone in her locks for "three days."

He added, "She once couldn't find her mobile for three days. She scratched her head and it was inside her beehive."

Foden's comments come as fans prepare to mark the 10th anniversary of the singer's death on Friday, July 23, and he remembers his old pal as "just a normal girl" and a great friend, who was brought down by her drink and drug demons.

He said, "She was a good listener and always wanted to know everything about your life. She wanted to make people happy. It was such a shame she couldn't put her own theory into practice because she could solve anyone's problems."

Foden also remembered Winehouse as someone who took care of her appearance. "Self-care was massive for her," he stated. "She loved her facemasks and she never left the house without her eyeliner on. She'd bathe for hours and I would smell chocolate truffle all the way through the house all day; she would smell lovely."