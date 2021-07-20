 
 

Amy Winehouse's Signature Beehive Came to Be Out of Joke

Amy Winehouse's Signature Beehive Came to Be Out of Joke
Instagram
Celebrity

Alex Foden, the man responsible for creating the look for the 'Rehab' hitmaker in 'Back to Black' music video, additionally reveals that he singer once lost her mobile phone inside her styled-locks.

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amy Winehouse's hairdresser was just joking around when he first styled her locks into what became her signature beehive.

Alex Foden is the man responsible for creating the look for the "Rehab" hitmaker to rock in the music video for "Back to Black", but admits it was never intended to be taken seriously.

He told Britain's Sunday People newspaper, "As a joke, I backcombed her hair massively and put an extra packet of hair [extensions] in."

"I said, 'There you go, let's go and show the finished look', taking the p**s obviously, and as we came out the trailer everybody went, 'Oh my God! That is it, that is the signature look.' "

  See also...

Foden would then make Amy's beehive bigger and bigger, so much so that she once lost her cell phone in her locks for "three days."

He added, "She once couldn't find her mobile for three days. She scratched her head and it was inside her beehive."

Foden's comments come as fans prepare to mark the 10th anniversary of the singer's death on Friday, July 23, and he remembers his old pal as "just a normal girl" and a great friend, who was brought down by her drink and drug demons.

He said, "She was a good listener and always wanted to know everything about your life. She wanted to make people happy. It was such a shame she couldn't put her own theory into practice because she could solve anyone's problems."

Foden also remembered Winehouse as someone who took care of her appearance. "Self-care was massive for her," he stated. "She loved her facemasks and she never left the house without her eyeliner on. She'd bathe for hours and I would smell chocolate truffle all the way through the house all day; she would smell lovely."

You can share this post!

Lil Nas X Teases Kanye West-Produced New Song Titled 'Industry Baby'

Dr. Dre's Son Joins Forces With Snoop Dogg's And Swizz Beatz's for His Film Debut

Related Posts
Amy Winehouse's Best Friend Blames Paparazzi for Her Death

Amy Winehouse's Best Friend Blames Paparazzi for Her Death

Amy Winehouse to Get Special Instagram Live Event From Grammy Museum

Amy Winehouse to Get Special Instagram Live Event From Grammy Museum

Amy Winehouse's Ex-Husband Insists to Be Victim of Flat Fire Despite Arson Arrest

Amy Winehouse's Ex-Husband Insists to Be Victim of Flat Fire Despite Arson Arrest

Amy Winehouse's Ex-Husband Arrested on Suspicion of Arson

Amy Winehouse's Ex-Husband Arrested on Suspicion of Arson

Most Read
DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby
Celebrity

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn