Dr. Dre's Son Joins Forces With Snoop Dogg's And Swizz Beatz's for His Film Debut

Curtis Young is set to star opposite Nasir Dean, while Julian Broadus will play a younger version of his character, Kong, in coming-of-age drama 'Charge It to the Game'.

Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - The son of hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre is joining forces with the kids of Snoop Dogg and Swizz Beatz for his debut movie role.

Curtis Young will appear alongside Swizz's eldest, Nasir Dean, in coming-of-age drama "Charge It to the Game", while Snoop's kid, Julian Broadus, will play a younger version of Curtis' character, Kong.

About the project, Curtis told the outlet, "This is my first movie and I wanted to get into acting… I always loved the art." He added, "It's just an art form I've always loved."

"I'm playing a role, Kong, which is a gentleman named Hardtime - it's Julian Broadus, which is Snoop's son - I'm playing his older brother," he went on to spill more on his part. "So, I've been reading the script, just preparing, getting motivated, behind it and getting engaged with it."

In addition to acting onscreen, Curtis, who raps under the name Hood Surgeon, will also help to write the score for the film, reports TMZ. "I was asked and I'm honored to score the film and I believe they just yesterday announced that note," he shared. "Swizz Beatz's son is gonna be scoring it with me, so I'm just honored to have this opportunity."

He had previously tried to break into Hollywood by auditioning to portray his own dad in 2015's N.W.A biopic "Straight Outta Compton", although the role eventually went to "BlacKkKlansman" star Corey Hawkins.

Curtis' casting came months after his father recovered from brain aneurysm. On his father's condition, he spilled, "My pops is healing. He appreciates me for what I'm doing and doing on my own... It's been a while since I had an opportunity like this to really step out of that shadow, but at the same time show respect and understand that people came before me."