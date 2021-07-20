 
 

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About 'Begging' Blake Lively to Sleep With Him While Detailing Their Romance

WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

The 44-year-old actor, who met the 'Gossip Girl' alum on the set of 'Green Lantern', reveals that they once 'went out on a double date' with their now-exes before they became an item.

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds recalled how he made the first move on Blake Lively. The actor, who met his now-wife on the set of 2011's superhero film "Green Lantern", joked that he was "begging" her to sleep with him before they began dating.

The 44-year-old hunk opened up about his love life when speaking to Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett in the Monday, July 19 episode of "SmartLess" podcast. "I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called 'Green Lantern'," he first recounted.

"We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were dating separate people," he detailed. "We hung out and kind of, you know, we always kind of kept in touch but sort of casually. And then next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston. So I was like, 'I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and rode together and then I was just begging her to sleep with me."

The "Deadpool" star went on to explain that the romance moved quickly. "Honestly, it was kind of one of those silly sort of ... like out of a fairy tale," he raved. "Like a week later, I was like, 'We should buy a house together.' And we did."

  See also...

Before dating Blake, Ryan was married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2010. Blake, meanwhile, was in a romantic relationship with her former "Gossip Girl" co-star, Penn Badgley. The former couple, however, also parted ways in the same year.

Ryan and Blake tied the knot in September 2012 in South Carolina. They are now parents to three young daughters, 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Inez and 21-month-old Betty.

Ryan further elaborated that he and his wife don't take on big film projects at the same time because they want to prioritize their children. "The only reason I think I'm able to continue doing this in this way, I think, is that I'm present with my kids and my wife, and my marriage is incredibly important to me and that friendship is important to me, so I'm able to kind of get through, you know," he first spilled.

"But then Blake and I don't do movies at the same time, so [when] she's ready to go back and do some stuff, I'll step down and then we go back and forth," the Canadian native continued. "She'll do a film and I'll just be with her on location, hanging with the kids."

