Toni Garrn Introduces Baby Luca After Giving Birth to First Child with Alex Pettyfer

Congratulations are in order for the German runway beauty and her actor husband as they officially become first-time parents after welcoming a bouncing baby girl.

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Supermodel Toni Garrn and her actor husband Alex Pettyfer have become first-time parents.

The German beauty, who once dated Leonardo DiCaprio, gave birth to daughter Luca Malaika last week (ends16Jul21).

In a post on Instagram on Monday (19Jul21), the new mum wrote, "The most magical experience of my life brought Luca Malaika into our world last week. She immediately stole our hearts forever."

The new parents tied the knot in October (20), and announced they were expecting a baby in March, during a photoshoot for Vogue Germany.

In a video for the publication, in which Toni showed off her baby bump, she revealed, "I guess what it means for me is my life is definitely changing forever. What was my very first reaction when I found out that I was pregnant? I think the first word that came to me was, 'Finally!' I was very, very, very excited."

She added, "It's the most beautiful, happy feeling. I touch my belly right away, and I'm just super excited to have my little one inside me. I think my whole life already changed. But it's the perfect year for me to have a baby because everything already slowed down so much. My body finally has the patience and the time, and my brain has the patience and the time just to be very fulfilled and present with just being a parent, which I'd love to be."

"I just dream of the way her or his face is gonna look. The way it's gonna be, the way it's gonna smell. I just can't wait to meet my baby."

