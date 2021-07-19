Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, the new wife of the former NBA player shares that the 'most exciting part' about the wedding is 'all the growth we bring to the relationship.'

Jul 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Derek Fisher is officially married to Gloria Govan. The former NBA player finally exchanged vows with his longtime fiancee after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to delay their wedding ceremony.

"We got engaged in 2018, and we eagerly started planning the wedding, but, unfortunately, like many, we had to cancel our big day," the 36-year-old reality star told PEOPLE during an interview published on Sunday, July 18. The former star of "Basketball Wives LA" continued, "There were times we thought we should have a Zoom wedding instead of waiting but quickly realized our families being a part of the big day was important and our kids, who are just as excited as we are."

Of her nuptials, Gloria added, "For Derek and me, our wedding has been about unity and a blending of families." She went on to explain, "After the pandemic, we realized how important family really is. We could have easily eloped or filled out the paperwork and gotten it over with. But sharing this moment and event with those closest to us took priority over taking the easy route. We kept our guest list limited to those closest to us."

"For both of us, this is our second marriage," Gloria admitted to the outlet. "The most exciting part about this time around is all the growth we bring to the relationship. The trials and tribulations we've experienced have played a huge part in who we are in our relationship today. From the start, we've been very honest about our expectations from our friendship to marriage."

For the big day, which was planned and designed by Kelly Patrice, Gloria looked stunning in a curve-hugging white gown with lace panels and beading around the waist by Monique Lhuillier. Karla Daniels created her chic-up hairdo, while her makeup was done by makeup artist David Rodriguez. According to the publication, she and Derek shared their first dance to Amellarriux's "For Real". Additionally, music for the reception was provided by DJ Malski.