Phoebe Dynevor Describes Rege-Jean Page's 'Bridgerton' Exit as 'a Spanner'

Netflix/Liam Daniel TV

While the Daphne Bridgeton depicter was not really surprised by her onscreen lover's departure from the show because she got 'a heads up,' she admits his exit is 'a spanner.'

May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Dynevor had a "heads up" about her co-star Rege-Jean Page leaving "Bridgerton", but has admitted his exit is a bit of a blow.

The British actress starred opposite Page as Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset in the first series of the programme, after which the Duke of Hastings actor announced he wouldn't be reprising his role for the next season - much to the shock of fans.

And while Phoebe was told about the news before Page revealed it to the world, his departure has still been a lot to deal with.

"I had a bit of a heads up so I knew but yeah, I guess it is a spanner," she said during an interview on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast. "But again, the show centres around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show."

"I think fans of the books know that every (season) is about a different sibling. And we're very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny (Jonathan Bailey), who plays Anthony (Bridgerton). Obviously it's sad to see (Page) go but I'm looking forward to being reunited with my family."

Another cast member Adjoa Andoh, who played Rege-Jean Page's onscreen mother, weighed in on his departure as well in a previous interview.

"We all love Rege and we're all going to miss Rege but it's not a huge surprise," so she said.