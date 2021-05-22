 
 

Phoebe Dynevor Describes Rege-Jean Page's 'Bridgerton' Exit as 'a Spanner'

Phoebe Dynevor Describes Rege-Jean Page's 'Bridgerton' Exit as 'a Spanner'
Netflix/Liam Daniel
TV

While the Daphne Bridgeton depicter was not really surprised by her onscreen lover's departure from the show because she got 'a heads up,' she admits his exit is 'a spanner.'

  • May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Dynevor had a "heads up" about her co-star Rege-Jean Page leaving "Bridgerton", but has admitted his exit is a bit of a blow.

The British actress starred opposite Page as Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset in the first series of the programme, after which the Duke of Hastings actor announced he wouldn't be reprising his role for the next season - much to the shock of fans.

And while Phoebe was told about the news before Page revealed it to the world, his departure has still been a lot to deal with.

  See also...

"I had a bit of a heads up so I knew but yeah, I guess it is a spanner," she said during an interview on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast. "But again, the show centres around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show."

"I think fans of the books know that every (season) is about a different sibling. And we're very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny (Jonathan Bailey), who plays Anthony (Bridgerton). Obviously it's sad to see (Page) go but I'm looking forward to being reunited with my family."

Another cast member Adjoa Andoh, who played Rege-Jean Page's onscreen mother, weighed in on his departure as well in a previous interview.

"We all love Rege and we're all going to miss Rege but it's not a huge surprise," so she said.

You can share this post!

Ringo Starr Had 'Psychic' Bond With The Beatles Bandmates

Prince Harry Afraid Grandfather's Funeral Would Trigger Past Trauma of Losing Mom Diana

Related Posts
'Bridgerton' Gets Spin-Off Treatment With Prequel Series About Queen Charlotte

'Bridgerton' Gets Spin-Off Treatment With Prequel Series About Queen Charlotte

'Bridgerton' Star Adjoa Andoh Details Why Rege-Jean Page's Exit Is No 'Huge Surprise'

'Bridgerton' Star Adjoa Andoh Details Why Rege-Jean Page's Exit Is No 'Huge Surprise'

Shonda Rhimes Shocked by Uproar Over Rege-Jean Page's Exit From 'Bridgerton'

Shonda Rhimes Shocked by Uproar Over Rege-Jean Page's Exit From 'Bridgerton'

'Bridgerton' Gets Early Renewal for Season 3 and 4

'Bridgerton' Gets Early Renewal for Season 3 and 4

Most Read
Jenny McCarthy Scolded Husband Donnie Wahlberg After He's Unveiled as 'The Masked Singer' Contestant
TV

Jenny McCarthy Scolded Husband Donnie Wahlberg After He's Unveiled as 'The Masked Singer' Contestant

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Yeti and Cluedle-Doo Are Unmasked Ahead of Finals

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Yeti and Cluedle-Doo Are Unmasked Ahead of Finals

'RHONJ': Jennifer Aydin Reveals the One Who Instigated Evan Goldschneider's Cheating Rumors

'RHONJ': Jennifer Aydin Reveals the One Who Instigated Evan Goldschneider's Cheating Rumors

Dax Shepard Blacklisted From Conan O'Brien's Show After Breaking Table in 'Disaster' Interview

Dax Shepard Blacklisted From Conan O'Brien's Show After Breaking Table in 'Disaster' Interview

Tiffany Haddish on Rumors of Her Replacing Ellen DeGeneres: 'Ain't Nobody Talk to Me About That'

Tiffany Haddish on Rumors of Her Replacing Ellen DeGeneres: 'Ain't Nobody Talk to Me About That'

Report: Travis Barker to 'Address' Shanna Moakler Drama on the Kardashians' Hulu Show

Report: Travis Barker to 'Address' Shanna Moakler Drama on the Kardashians' Hulu Show

'The Voice' Recap: Meet the Top 5!

'The Voice' Recap: Meet the Top 5!

Jeremy Irvine to Play Gay Superhero in 'Green Lantern' Series, Kate Hudson to Join 'Knives Out 2'

Jeremy Irvine to Play Gay Superhero in 'Green Lantern' Series, Kate Hudson to Join 'Knives Out 2'

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Confirmed to Continue 'Next Chapter' in Hulu

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Confirmed to Continue 'Next Chapter' in Hulu

Greg Germann May Return on 'Grey's Anatomy' as Guest Star Despite Leaving the Show

Greg Germann May Return on 'Grey's Anatomy' as Guest Star Despite Leaving the Show

Omarion: Heavy Yeti Costume Hindered His Moves on 'The Masked Singer'

Omarion: Heavy Yeti Costume Hindered His Moves on 'The Masked Singer'

BBC to Return BAFTA Award for Princess Diana Interview Amid Bank Statement Scandal

BBC to Return BAFTA Award for Princess Diana Interview Amid Bank Statement Scandal

Dolores Catania Boasts About Her 'Brand-New Vagina' Ahead of 'RHONJ' Reunion

Dolores Catania Boasts About Her 'Brand-New Vagina' Ahead of 'RHONJ' Reunion