 
 

Demi Lovato Feels 'Free' After Coming Out as Non-Binary

Demi Lovato Feels 'Free' After Coming Out as Non-Binary
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker claims they spent years of suppressing themselves before eventually deciding to go public as non-binary earlier this year.

  • May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato desperately "tried to fit into a mould" before coming out as non-binary.

The 28-year-old singer revealed this week (end23May21) they have changed their pronouns to they/them, and have now said they finally feel "free" after spending years "suppressing" parts of their personality in order to fit in with society.

Speaking to Glenn Close and Anderson Cooper for "Bring Change to Mind's A Conversation Starter" livestream, they said, "I had suppressed so much of myself over the years. Growing up in the South and being raised Christian, I had these beliefs I had been told. When I came out to LA, I knew I was queer. But, I think that a part of my freedom is acknowledging the queer part of myself."

"Because for so many years I shoved it down and I tried to fit it into a mould of what I thought society wanted from me. And, so much freedom in my life today has come from just me living my authentic truth."

  See also...

Demi announced they identify as non-binary in a social media post earlier this week, when they said they/them pronouns "best represent the fluidity" they feel in their "gender expression."

They said in a video, "I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you. Over the past year-and-a-half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary."

"With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

Despite this, Demi doesn't want to be seen as "an expert or a spokesperson."

The "Cool for the Summer" hitmaker added, "I want to make it clear I'm still learning and coming into myself - I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson."

You can share this post!

Leslie Odom Jr. Very Conscious of Covid-19 Due to His Previous Battle With Swine Flu

Olivia Rodrigo Feels 'Crippled' as She Compares Herself to Others on Social Media
Related Posts
Demi Lovato and Lil Nas X Join Ricky Martin and Pink for Can't Cancel Pride Event

Demi Lovato and Lil Nas X Join Ricky Martin and Pink for Can't Cancel Pride Event

Demi Lovato Urges People to Keep Living in Their Truths After Coming Out as Non-Binary

Demi Lovato Urges People to Keep Living in Their Truths After Coming Out as Non-Binary

Celebrities Who Open Up About Being Bullied as Kids

Celebrities Who Open Up About Being Bullied as Kids

Demi Lovato Set to Launch Her First Podcast Talk Show

Demi Lovato Set to Launch Her First Podcast Talk Show

Most Read
Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Seventh Child With 'Wild N Out' Model
Celebrity

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Seventh Child With 'Wild N Out' Model

Aubrey O'Day Once Confirmed Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker's Hookup

Aubrey O'Day Once Confirmed Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker's Hookup

Donald Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Slur Lands Him Defamation Lawsuit

Donald Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Slur Lands Him Defamation Lawsuit

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Jill Duggar Throws Apparent Shade at Family on Her 30th Birthday

Jill Duggar Throws Apparent Shade at Family on Her 30th Birthday

Matt Siegel Walks Off 'Matty in the Morning' After Dissing Demi Lovato Over Her Coming Out

Matt Siegel Walks Off 'Matty in the Morning' After Dissing Demi Lovato Over Her Coming Out

Erica Mena Threatened to Be Sued by Alleged Robber Following Burglar Claims

Erica Mena Threatened to Be Sued by Alleged Robber Following Burglar Claims

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last

Kylie Jenner Dubs Stormi 'My Legacy' When Revealing Plan for Daughter Running Her Cosmetics Empire

Kylie Jenner Dubs Stormi 'My Legacy' When Revealing Plan for Daughter Running Her Cosmetics Empire

Jennifer Lopez Receives 'Miss You' Message From Red Sox After Alex Rodriguez Split

Jennifer Lopez Receives 'Miss You' Message From Red Sox After Alex Rodriguez Split

Lady GaGa Abandoned After Becoming Pregnant With Her Rapist's Child at 19

Lady GaGa Abandoned After Becoming Pregnant With Her Rapist's Child at 19

Lil Reese Is Heavily Bleeding in Graphic Video as He Survives Chicago Shoot-Out

Lil Reese Is Heavily Bleeding in Graphic Video as He Survives Chicago Shoot-Out