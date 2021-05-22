 
 

Olivia Rodrigo Feels 'Crippled' as She Compares Herself to Others on Social Media

The 'Drivers License' hitmaker opens up about her struggles with body image and self-esteem as she has tendency to compare herself to others on social media.

  • May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo was "crippled by comparisons" to other people on social media and "borderline addicted" to Twitter and Instagram.

The 18-year-old singer addresses the issue in her tune "Jealousy, Jealousy" - which features on her debut album "Sour". And speaking to the BBC about her former addiction to social media, Olivia explained she struggled seeing everyone with "paper-white teeth and perfect bodies."

"I wrote that song at a time when I was borderline addicted to social media and I just felt crippled by the comparisons," she said. "I don't feel that now, but it's something I wanted to talk about."

"I am someone who has somewhat of a large following, so I think it's cool that I can be like, 'Yo, I still hate myself. I still compare myself to other girls.' "

"Whenever I see people on Instagram do that, it always feel empowering to me - so I hope that I could be that for somebody else."

And Olivia has no qualms about exploring the sometimes troubled emotions of a normal teenager through her songwriting.

"I'm proud of the fact that I didn't shy away from those emotions (on the album)," she added. "They're so uncomfortable to feel and definitely uncomfortable to talk about. Nobody wants to say, 'I'm super-insecure', or 'I'm really angry', but it was necessary for me."

"When I write my sadness down in a song, it feels manageable. It's like, 'OK, now I feel I can get through this.' "

