Leah Remini on Being Accepted into NYU: This Did Not Come Easy
Putting the admissions letter on full display in her social media account, the 'King of Queens' actress claims she 'desperately wanted a higher education' though her family 'didn't value an education.'

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Leah Remini could not hide her joy after making one of her lifelong dreams come true. Having been accepted into New York University, the former "The King of Queens" actress shared with her social media followers that her journey to pursue a college degree "didn't come easy."

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, May 20, the 50-year-old put her acceptance letter from NYU on full display. Along with it, she spilled the story on how she got to become a liberal arts college student. In a lengthy caption, she wrote, "I am so excited, in tears and wanted to share this with you guys." She added, " This didn't come easy."

On the reason why, the "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" star went on to tell, "For someone like me, a person who desperately wanted a higher education and options in my life, coming from a cult and a family who didn't value an education, this is a very big day for me." She continued, "This is one of the last chunks of my life that I am taking back for myself from Scientology."

"It took a lot for me to take this step, for fear that I was not smart enough, not worthy enough, not able to do the work that will be required, my age.…," the "Second Act" actress further elaborated. She then credited "a very special person" who has encouraged her to make the decision as saying, "I did it anyway with a lot of encouragement from a very special person in my life."

The former "Kevin Can Wait" star also shared her excitement in the note by writing, "I am ready to do the work and honestly, I'm scared s**tless! And I am excited to start on my journey. It's just never too late is it?" Expressing more gratitude, she penned, "Thank you to NYU @nyuniversity for believing in me. And thank you John @iescentralmass."

Leah did not forget to praise her private tutor by adding, "You are an amazing man and anyone needing someone to cheer them on, to walk them through this (sometimes) intimidating process, who are scared to take this first step, should choose you! Thank you from the bottom of my heart." She encouraged her fans to chase after their dreams with "#goafteryourdreams" and "#dreambig" hashtags.

