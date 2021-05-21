'Scorpion' Star Elyes Gabel Released From Jail After Arrested for Allegedly Spitting at His GF

WENN/Brian To Celebrity

The 'Game of Thrones' alum was previously taken into police custody and charged with misdemeanor assault, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, aggravated harassment and attempted assault and harassment.

May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Elyes Gabel has become a free man. After he was taken into police custody for allegedly spitting at his girlfriend, the actor who portrayed Walter O'Brien on "Scorpion" was unveiled to have been released from jail.

The 38-year-old British native was freed from prison without bail. Police sources further told TMZ that his girlfriend was later granted a temporary order of protection against him.

Aside from spitting at his partner, Elyes was accused of shoving and choking her while they were engaged in a heated argument last week. His girlfriend told cops that the verbal altercation took place after the "Game of Thrones" alum returned to their room at around 3 A.M. at the Bowery Hotel.

Elyes allegedly threatened his girlfriend by saying, "c**t f**king bitch. I'm going to punch your f**king face in." He was said to have grabbed her phone and thrown it on the floor then pushed her onto the couch. He also wrapped both hands around her neck and squeezed it.

Luckily, Elyes' girlfriend did not lose her consciousness despite suffering substantial pain and redness around her neck. The unidentified woman, however, refused to get medical treatment.

What makes it strange, police officers reportedly were not called until 1 P.M. later that day. The reason remains unknown. After the Rob Cleaver of "Waterloo Road" got busted, he was charged with misdemeanor assault, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, aggravated harassment and attempted assault and harassment.

Elyes has yet to address his arrest. His attorney Stacey Richman, meanwhile, already shut down the allegations against his client. "While the claims are sensationalistic, they are not accurate. Elyes would never conduct himself in the manner alleged. Nevertheless he will not disparage the complainant and looks forward to the facts emerging through the legal process," the lawyer pointed out.