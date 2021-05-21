 
 

Donald Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Slur Lands Him Defamation Lawsuit

Donald Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Slur Lands Him Defamation Lawsuit
Suing the former president for roughly $22.9 million, the Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition reasons that his use of the derogatory terms in place of COVID-19 harmed Chinese Americans.

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump is facing legal trouble over his constant use of "China virus" term in place of COVID-19. Amid the rising violence against Chinese and Asian Americans across the country, the 45th president of the United States was uncovered to have been slapped with a lawsuit by the Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition (CACRC).

In its lawsuit, the organization expressed their believe that the former POTUS imposed harm on Chinese Americans by constantly referring to coronavirus as "Chinese virus," "Wuhan virus" and "Kung Flu" during his time at the office. They reasoned that he should refrain from using such term since the origin of the virus was unclear.

The CACRC, per reported by TMZ, is suing Trump for defamation and infliction of emotional distress. They sought to get $1 for every Asian American and Pacific Islander living in the United States from the husband of Melania Trump. Should that be true, he would look at a rough $22.9 million payout.

  See also...

On what the money is for, the CACRC claimed it would contribute to the establishment of a museum that showcased the history and contributions of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI).

This lawsuit came more than one year after Trump was captured on camera during a White House coronavirus task force press briefing, reading notes in which the word "Chinese" replaced a crossed-out "corona." The adjustment made appeared to be in the former president's own handwriting. The March 2020 photo was taken by a Washington Post photographer.

This was not the only legal trouble Trump is dealing with after he left the White House. In March 2021, the former president was sued for inciting the violent insurrection by two Capitol police officers. 17-year veteran James Blassingame and 11-year veteran Sidney Hemby claimed in their lawsuit to have suffered horrific injuries during the January 6 riot.

On the reason why they held Trump responsible for the riot, Blassingame and Hemby blamed it on his December 19 tweet that read, "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there. Will be wild!" Both officers reasoned that the tweet was "taken by many of [Trump's] supporters as a literal call to arms." They were seeking unspecified monetary damages.

