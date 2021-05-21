 
 

Nick Jonas Grateful to Have Narrowly Avoided Serious Injury During Bike Accident

The Jones Brothers member feels 'very lucky' after he cracked his rib during a recent bike accident as he claims his injury 'could have been a lot worse.'

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas has confessed he's "very lucky" his injuries weren't "a lot worse" following his recent bike accident.

The Jonas Brothers star cracked a rib in a bike accident over the weekend (15-16May21), and has given an update on his health to People magazine while insisting he had a narrow escape.

"I'm feeling really good, all things considered," he said. "Day to day the improvement has been great. It's one of those frustrating injuries because there's really nothing you can do about it except just wait it out, but could have been a lot worse and I feel very lucky that it was all good in the end."

And Nick said his injuries won't interfere with his hosting duties at this year's Billboard Music Awards, which take place this Sunday (23May21).

"Absolutely not. That's kind of my attitude about everything: nothing's going to hold me back," he said.

Nick was previously reported to have sustained his injuries whilst filming a new television show when an ambulance was called to take him to the nearest medical facility.

And the "Sucker" hitmaker later revealed the extent of his wounds whilst appearing on "The Voice" earlier this week.

"I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing alright," he said at the time. "(I have) a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am."

