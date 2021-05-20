Rapper Kenny Muney Suffers Gunshot Wounds From Atlanta Shooting

Instagram Celebrity

The MC, who is signed to Young Dolph's Paper Route Empire imprint, is unveiled to have been shot in the elbow and hip when he was at an intersection near the Atlantic Station.

May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kenny Muney was another hip-hop star to get involved in a shooting. The "Stupid Dumb" rapper, who is signed to Young Dolph's Paper Route Empire imprint, reportedly suffered gunshot wounds after being attacked in Atlanta.

The MC was said to be at an intersection near the Atlantic Station retail district when the incident happened on Monday, May 17. He told police officers that he got shot in both his hip and elbow.

Although police have yet to identify any suspects, they found "nine defects from being struck by bullets" in Kenny's grey Mercedes-Benz. HipHopDX also spilled that cops discovered 22 shell casings along with a Glock 19 in his car.

Speaking about the ordeal, an eyewitness told 11Alive that it was a "bit scary, I mean you know bullets flying." The eyewitness further described, "I don't know exactly what happened, but I honestly believe from what I saw it was kind of like a cut-off or some kind of an incident, maybe he tapped them or something, and it was just over a car dispute."

Luckily, Kenny, whose real name is Kenneth Green, was reportedly "alert, conscious and breathing" when he was taken to a nearby hospital. He has been discharged from the hospital since his injuries were not life-threatening.

The "Issues" MC then took to Instagram to give an update to his fans in the wake of the shooting. "I ain't got too much to say. Had to clear the air. i appreciate y'all for checking on me but I'm good," he assured. "love y'all."

This was not the first time Kenny was caught in a life-threatening situation. Back in 2018, just two months after releasing his "Mud 2 Muney 2" tape, he got shot but decided to continue performing on crutches. A week after that, he survived another shooting.