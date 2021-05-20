 
 

'RHONJ': Jennifer Aydin Reveals the One Who Instigated Evan Goldschneider's Cheating Rumors

'RHONJ': Jennifer Aydin Reveals the One Who Instigated Evan Goldschneider's Cheating Rumors
During Part 1 of the reunion special, Jennifer shockingly accuses her 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' co-star Margaret Josephs of starting rumors that Jackie Goldschneider's husband is cheating on her.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aydin dropped a massive bombshell in the reunion special of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" which kicked off on May 19. During Part 1 of the reunion special, Jennifer shockingly accused co-star Margaret Josephs of starting rumors that Jackie Goldschneider's husband is cheating on her.

During a fight with Margaret, Jennifer yelled, "You instigate, I retaliate." Explaining her claims, she told host Andy Cohen, "I'm trying to tell you that she is the cause of the rumor." Jackie was shocked over the allegations. As for Margaret, she responded, "Now, you're gonna go down, Jennifer."

Jennifer's revelations were indeed surprising for both the cast members and viewers as it was Teresa Giudice who was believed to be the one who started the rumors. That even caused Jackie to beef with Teresa's daughter Gia Giudice after she made a drug analogy about Gia in attempt to blast Teresa.

Addressing the matter on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", Gia said, "I, honestly, reached out to her. Because I had complaints from my sorority. I was almost put in a meeting because they wanted to make sure I was okay. I dealt with a lot of things because of this analogy, and I made her very aware of that."

The 20-year-old continued to share in the April episode, "And then, following that, she did apologize and then she did her Twitter apology, which I did... I, like, I thought it was alright, but it wasn't anything too crazy."

"I was, like, completely disgusted by it," Gia added. "I never thought my name would be brought up, and especially being on the show for so long, no 'Housewife' has ever disrespected me and for one person to ever use my name in a poor manner, I was like, in shock."

Meanwhile, Jackie defended herself after receiving backlash over the analogy , tweeting, "My analogy about Gia was simply an analogy – there was no truth to it of course. The rest of the cast understood this, which you'll see in the coming weeks." She went on to say, 'The behavior at my husband's birthday party is truly unfortunate – destroying a marriage and family is not entertainment."

