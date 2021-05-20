Phoebe Bridgers Gets to Be Heart-Eating Nurse in Jackson Browne's New Music Video

Music

In addition to enlisting the 'I Know the End' singer, the 'My Cleveland Heart' crooner teams up with director Alissa Torvinen Kouame for the promo of the track off 'Downhill From Everywhere'.

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Bridgers has landed an odd cameo in Jackson Browne's new music video - as a nurse who eats his heart.

The singer/songwriter is fitted with an artificial organ in the promo for "My Cleveland Heart", and during the surgery, Phoebe, wearing a nurse's outfit, appears to munch on his old one.

Browne enlisted Alissa Torvinen Kouame to direct the video after watching her work on Bridgers' "I Know the End" film, and admits, "It was the most fun I've ever had making a video. I'm a big fan of Phoebe, so I picked Alissa. And then it was really sort of in the last days of planning that someone said, 'Phoebe could be one of these nurses'. From there, it was pretty much improvised."

"I thought it was really appropriate to take out my worn-out, useless heart and hand it to Phoebe. Who better to hand it to than somebody young, strong, and possibly as cynical as me?"

Speaking of her collaboration with Browne, Kouame gushed, "What an honor." She went on to praise the singer as saying, "His creativity is inspiring, not solely in music, but in everything he puts his energy into."

"We came up with a script for the video very serendipitously, and Phoebe joining us was a wonderful surprise," she continued. "The way she received Jackson's heart and the shot of her watching from the wings... perfectly dark and poetic and Phoebe."

The track will appear on Browne's upcoming album, "Downhill From Everywhere", which was originally slated for release in October 2020, but shelved due to the COVID pandemic.