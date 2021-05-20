 
 

Naomi Campbell Thanks Fans for Well Wishes After Welcoming First Child

The 50-year-old British supermodel is 'honored and humbled' by the outpouring love and support she received after announcing that she has become a first-time mom.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Naomi Campbell has told fans she's "humbled and honoured" by their well-wishes after her surprise news that she's a first-time mother.

The 50-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday (18May21) to reveal she's welcomed a "beautiful little blessing," adding, "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

She was inundated with messages of congratulations from her devotees and, as she took part in a YouTube streaming of her "No Filter" interview with Diane von Furstenberg, Naomi wrote, "Hello my darlings , thank you so much for the pre birthday wishes ...and for my new chapter as a mother I'm honoured and humbled. BLESS YOU ALL."

When one fan commented they were "surprised" to see Naomi participate in the chat, she replied, "IM HANDS ON, NO FILTER IS MY OTHER. BABY."

Naomi's remarks come as it's been reported that she's been living in New York with her "secret boyfriend."

"Naomi has really mellowed in the past year and is in a wonderful place in life," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "She has been living in America with her boyfriend and is really happy. It finally felt like the ­perfect time to become a mother and she is over the moon."

The supermodel's previous beaus include Skepta and Liam Payne.

Following Naomi's baby announcement on Tuesday, her mum Valerie was quick to offer her congratulations, writing, "Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I'm beyond thrilled as I've waited a longtime (sic) to be grandmother. @naomi."

Naomi then replied, "We love you Mum."

