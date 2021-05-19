 
 

Snoop Dogg's Daughter Blames Mental Health Struggles for Suicide Attempt

Snoop Dogg's Daughter Blames Mental Health Struggles for Suicide Attempt
Instagram
Celebrity

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Cori Broadus admits in a video post that she sometimes feels like she does not have a purpose, before detailing on her attempt to overdose.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori Broadus, has shared her mental health struggles with fans - including what led to a recent suicide attempt.

The young rapper, aka CHOC, thanked supporters and her family for giving her a reason to live via Instagram on Sunday, May 16, and then returned to the photo-sharing site a day later to post a video detailing her mental health problems as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

"I grew up with two light skinned brothers," the "Daddy's Girl" hitmaker said. "And I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at six so I was overweight from being on steroids. That automatically messed with my health. I've always been sad and depressed because of my health... You're just in pain and you don't know what's going on. And you look at your brothers and other family members and you're like, 'Why? Why me?'."

"Sometimes I just feel like I don't have a purpose here. I deal with so much health stuff and I feel like people don't really feel me, like I'm being dramatic. I've been through so much s**t. I can't even physically tell y'all. Because it's too much."

  See also...

In the emotional and candid video, Cori reveals she checked herself into a hotel room after her boyfriend crashed her car and, alone with her thoughts, she attempted to overdose on Benadryl and migraine medicine.

An aunt figured out where she was and Broadus was saved by paramedics. She stayed in the hospital for an evaluation before being forced to check into a mental facility for another night.

"As I was in there, I started appreciating everything," she told fans. "I was sitting in there and said, 'There are so many people I know I can call'. I want to hug Wayne. I want to hug my mom, my auntie, my nana... God was there with me the whole entire time. And I was talking to Him like please just relax me, just make me go to sleep. And it like He just put His hand over [sic]. He just calmed me down. He's always there for me when I need Him."

You can share this post!

T.I. and Tiny Harris Dodge Sexual Assault Case Against Them in Las Vegas

Alabama Barker No Longer Follows Shanna Moakler as She Cuts Off Family Amid Social Media Feud
Related Posts
Snoop Dogg Thanks Mother for Raising Him While Begging for Prayers From 'Prayer Warriors'

Snoop Dogg Thanks Mother for Raising Him While Begging for Prayers From 'Prayer Warriors'

Snoop Dogg to Celebrate 50th Birthday With 'Player's Ball Party'

Snoop Dogg to Celebrate 50th Birthday With 'Player's Ball Party'

Snoop Dogg Dances in Buzz Lightyear Costume for Granddaughter's 2nd Birthday

Snoop Dogg Dances in Buzz Lightyear Costume for Granddaughter's 2nd Birthday

Snoop Dogg Debuts 'CEO' Music Video to Celebrate the Launch His Own Brand of Gin

Snoop Dogg Debuts 'CEO' Music Video to Celebrate the Launch His Own Brand of Gin

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction