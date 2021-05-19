Snoop Dogg's Daughter Blames Mental Health Struggles for Suicide Attempt

Instagram Celebrity

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Cori Broadus admits in a video post that she sometimes feels like she does not have a purpose, before detailing on her attempt to overdose.

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori Broadus, has shared her mental health struggles with fans - including what led to a recent suicide attempt.

The young rapper, aka CHOC, thanked supporters and her family for giving her a reason to live via Instagram on Sunday, May 16, and then returned to the photo-sharing site a day later to post a video detailing her mental health problems as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

"I grew up with two light skinned brothers," the "Daddy's Girl" hitmaker said. "And I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at six so I was overweight from being on steroids. That automatically messed with my health. I've always been sad and depressed because of my health... You're just in pain and you don't know what's going on. And you look at your brothers and other family members and you're like, 'Why? Why me?'."

"Sometimes I just feel like I don't have a purpose here. I deal with so much health stuff and I feel like people don't really feel me, like I'm being dramatic. I've been through so much s**t. I can't even physically tell y'all. Because it's too much."

In the emotional and candid video, Cori reveals she checked herself into a hotel room after her boyfriend crashed her car and, alone with her thoughts, she attempted to overdose on Benadryl and migraine medicine.

An aunt figured out where she was and Broadus was saved by paramedics. She stayed in the hospital for an evaluation before being forced to check into a mental facility for another night.

"As I was in there, I started appreciating everything," she told fans. "I was sitting in there and said, 'There are so many people I know I can call'. I want to hug Wayne. I want to hug my mom, my auntie, my nana... God was there with me the whole entire time. And I was talking to Him like please just relax me, just make me go to sleep. And it like He just put His hand over [sic]. He just calmed me down. He's always there for me when I need Him."