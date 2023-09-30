 

Michael Caine Finds Life 'Lonely' at 90

Michael Caine Finds Life 'Lonely' at 90
Celebrity

Acknowledging that many of his peers like Sean Connery and Roger More have passed away, the 'Italian Job' actor who has turned 90 years old admits he feels alone.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Michael Caine is left "lonely" at 90 because so many of his famous friends have died before him. "The Italian Job" star hit the milestone earlier this year, but he's admitted it feels strange to still be around when so many of his contemporaries - including Bond stars Sir Sean Connery and Sir Roger Moore - have passed away and he revealed he's often the only man at the table when he throws dinner parties with his second wife Shakira Baksh.

When his "The Great Escaper" co-star John Standing declared in a joint interview with the Guardian newspaper, "All my mates are brown bread [dead]," Caine said, "Oh, mine and all. Sean Connery, Roger Moore. Everybody's dead. It's amazing ..."

When asked how that feels, Caine replied, "Lonely. I had dinner last night here [at home] with eight women. Shakira gets 'em. I don't get 'em. They're the wives of my friends. I'm often sitting with a table full of widows." He added, "Ask me a question about football! But I'm perfectly happy with all the girls. I love them."

Caine has been married to his wife Shakira, 76, since 1973 and he went on to insist ageing is less awful if you're coupled with the right person. He explained, "If you're married to someone really beautiful who doesn't grow old. I wake up every morning and there she is!"

  Editors' Pick

"What is great about her [Shakira] is that she's very bright. She was the secretary in the … I forget which country she comes from, but she was the secretary of the American embassy, so she's a great secretary for me. She runs everything. It's unbelievable."

Caine has two daughters - Dominique, 67, from his first marriage to the late actress Patricia Haines, and Natasha, 50, from his marriage to Shakira - as well as three grandchildren, 12-year-old twins Miles and Allegra, and 13-year-old boy Taylor.

He recently insisted becoming a grandad has helped keep him young, telling the Daily Mail's You magazine, "As you get older, you inevitably think about dying, but as soon as you get grandchildren, your focus shifts. You think about them. You want to go on living because they are so much a part of you, and you want to live forever to see what they do with their lives. You just want to keep going."

He also said when asked for his secrets to a long life, "Younger wives, no snacking and wear trainers at all times. And you have to be careful not to fall down."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Noel Gallagher Suggests There's Never Been Any 'Great Punk Album' Since Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe'

Related Posts
Michael Caine Dismisses the Need of Intimacy Coordinator on Movie Set

Michael Caine Dismisses the Need of Intimacy Coordinator on Movie Set

Michael Caine Introduced to 'Every Mafia Guy in Las Vegas' by Frank Sinatra

Michael Caine Introduced to 'Every Mafia Guy in Las Vegas' by Frank Sinatra

Michael Caine Hates Wokeness: 'It's Dull, Not Being Able to Speak Your Mind'

Michael Caine Hates Wokeness: 'It's Dull, Not Being Able to Speak Your Mind'

Michael Caine Used Cane in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Michael Caine Used Cane in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Latest News
Taylor Swift Blocked NFL From Using Her Music When She Attended Travis Kelce's Game
  • Sep 30, 2023

Taylor Swift Blocked NFL From Using Her Music When She Attended Travis Kelce's Game

Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble Finally Back on Speaking Terms After 2020 Fallout
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble Finally Back on Speaking Terms After 2020 Fallout

Kanye West Prepares Secret Team for Bianca Censori's Wild Outfits
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kanye West Prepares Secret Team for Bianca Censori's Wild Outfits

Noel Gallagher Suggests There's Never Been Any 'Great Punk Album' Since Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe'
  • Sep 30, 2023

Noel Gallagher Suggests There's Never Been Any 'Great Punk Album' Since Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe'

Michael Caine Finds Life 'Lonely' at 90
  • Sep 30, 2023

Michael Caine Finds Life 'Lonely' at 90

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Packs on PDA With Wife in First Sighting Since Hawaii Move
  • Sep 30, 2023

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Packs on PDA With Wife in First Sighting Since Hawaii Move

Most Read
Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality
Celebrity

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium