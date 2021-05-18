 
 

MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted 2021: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Big With 3 Trophies

MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted 2021: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Big With 3 Trophies
MTV
TV

At the night, Bretman Rock is presented with a trophy for the Breakthrough Social Star while the award of the Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series goes to 'Catfish: The TV Show'.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted took place on Monday, May 17. The award-giving event honored some of the most dramatic reality television shows and its stars with "RuPaul's Drag Race" coming out as the biggest winner of the night.

The RuPaul-hosted show won three categories including Best Reality Cast and Best Competition Series. The host himself was named the Best Host of this year. He won over Nicole Byer ("Nailed It!"), Rob Dyrdek ("Ridiculousness"), T.J. Lavin ("The Challenge") and Tiffany Haddish ("Kids Say the Darndest Things").

  See also...

Among other winners that night was "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" that won the Best Docu-Reality Show, edging out "Below Deck Mediterranean", "Black Ink Crew New York", "Bling Empire" and "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta". Meanwhile, "The Bachelorette" took home the trophy for the Best Dating Show.

Bretman Rock was presented with a trophy for the Breakthrough Social Star. As for the Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series, the award went to "Catfish: The TV Show". "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" stars Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also went home with a trophy for Best Fight. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez's "Selena + Chef" won the Best New Unscripted Series.

Full winners of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

You can share this post!

Nick Jonas Refrains From Laughing After Cracking Rib in Bike Accident

Halle Berry Insists She and BF Van Hunt Love Each Other Equally
Most Read
'American Idol' Recap: Meet the Top 3 of Season 19!
TV

'American Idol' Recap: Meet the Top 3 of Season 19!

Dylan Farrow Chats With Drew Barrymore, Credits Documentary for 'Greater Communication' With Family

Dylan Farrow Chats With Drew Barrymore, Credits Documentary for 'Greater Communication' With Family

Billie Piper Admits to Find Many Things in 'Framing Britney Spears' Triggering

Billie Piper Admits to Find Many Things in 'Framing Britney Spears' Triggering

Gillian Anderson Joins 'The Great' Season 2, Boyd Holbrook Lands Role in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Gillian Anderson Joins 'The Great' Season 2, Boyd Holbrook Lands Role in 'Indiana Jones 5'

'Bridgerton' Gets Spin-Off Treatment With Prequel Series About Queen Charlotte

'Bridgerton' Gets Spin-Off Treatment With Prequel Series About Queen Charlotte

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: 'WandaVision' And 'To All The Boys' Win Big - See Full Winner List

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: 'WandaVision' And 'To All The Boys' Win Big - See Full Winner List

Rachel Bilson 'More than Willing' to Be a Part of 'The O.C.' Reboot

Rachel Bilson 'More than Willing' to Be a Part of 'The O.C.' Reboot

Courtney Love Shames Lily James for Starring in Hulu's 'Pam and Tommy'

Courtney Love Shames Lily James for Starring in Hulu's 'Pam and Tommy'

Oprah Winfrey and Lady GaGa Get Tearful in Prince Harry's Mental Health Docu-Series

Oprah Winfrey and Lady GaGa Get Tearful in Prince Harry's Mental Health Docu-Series

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Team Up for Mental Wellness Series

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Team Up for Mental Wellness Series

Dylan Farrow Has Never Talked About Molestation With Family Before Woody Allen Docuseries

Dylan Farrow Has Never Talked About Molestation With Family Before Woody Allen Docuseries

Anthony Mackie 'Blown Away' by Sebastian Stan's Portrayal of Tommy Lee in 'Pam and Tommy'

Anthony Mackie 'Blown Away' by Sebastian Stan's Portrayal of Tommy Lee in 'Pam and Tommy'

Graham McTavish 'Having a Lot of Fun' Joining the Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel

Graham McTavish 'Having a Lot of Fun' Joining the Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel