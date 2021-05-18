MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted 2021: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Big With 3 Trophies

MTV TV

AceShowbiz - The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted took place on Monday, May 17. The award-giving event honored some of the most dramatic reality television shows and its stars with "RuPaul's Drag Race" coming out as the biggest winner of the night.

The RuPaul-hosted show won three categories including Best Reality Cast and Best Competition Series. The host himself was named the Best Host of this year. He won over Nicole Byer ("Nailed It!"), Rob Dyrdek ("Ridiculousness"), T.J. Lavin ("The Challenge") and Tiffany Haddish ("Kids Say the Darndest Things").

Among other winners that night was "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" that won the Best Docu-Reality Show, edging out "Below Deck Mediterranean", "Black Ink Crew New York", "Bling Empire" and "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta". Meanwhile, "The Bachelorette" took home the trophy for the Best Dating Show.

Bretman Rock was presented with a trophy for the Breakthrough Social Star. As for the Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series, the award went to "Catfish: The TV Show". "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" stars Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also went home with a trophy for Best Fight. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez's "Selena + Chef" won the Best New Unscripted Series.

