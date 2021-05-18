Dylan Farrow Cries as Drew Barrymore Says She Regrets Working With Woody Allen

Instagram Celebrity

Mia Farrow's daughter struggles to contain her tears as she chats with the 'Charlie's Angels' star and the host says she regrets working with the 'Midnight in Paris' filmmaker.

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore has joined the ranks of the stars who now regret working with Woody Allen after sitting down for a chat with his estranged daughter, Dylan Farrow.

The actress interviewed Farrow for Monday's (17May21) episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show", and spoke to her guest about the HBO Max docuseries "Allen v. Farrow", which detailed allegations Dylan made about her dad.

Mia Farrow publicly accused her ex, Allen, of molesting her adoptive daughter, who is now 35, when the couple split in 1992. Woody has always strenuously denied the claim.

But after speaking with Dylan face to face, Barrymore, who starred in Woody Allen's 1996 film "Everyone Says I Love You", admits she regrets working with the filmmaker.

"I worked with Woody Allen," Drew told Dylan. "I did a film with him in 1996 called Everyone Says I Love You, and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen. I was gas lit into it."

"Then I had children and it changed me because I realised that I was one of the people who was basically gas lit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told and I see what is happening in the industry now and that is because of you making that brave choice. So thank you for that."

Dylan held back tears as she replied, "Thank you, hearing what you just said, I am trying not to cry right now."

"It is just so meaningful because it's easy for me to say, 'Of course you shouldn't work with him, he's a jerk, he's a monster', but I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story and what I went through was important enough to you to reconsider that."