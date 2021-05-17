 
 

Seth Rogen Blames Giggling Fit for Failure to Nab Role in Eminem's '8 Mile'

Recalling the audition he had for Cheddar Bob in his upcoming memoir, the 'Knocked Up' actor spills why his decision to bring in co-star Jason Segel to the try out was a bad idea.

AceShowbiz - Seth Rogen missed out on a role in rapper Eminem's hit movie "8 Mile" because he messed up his audition twice.

The funnyman was up for the role of Cheddar Bob alongside "Knocked Up" co-star Jason Segel, but he struggled to execute his lines during a read through and director Curtis Hanson picked someone else.

Ironically, in his upcoming memoir, "Yearbook", Seth reveals he was the one who brought Jason in for his second audition after his first attempt proved unsuccessful.

"We asked our agents if our auditions could be scheduled one right after the other, so that one of us could audition for Cheddar, with the other reading the Rabbit [Eminem's character] part, and then we'd switch," Rogen told Insider. "We had a sleepover at my apartment the night before the auditions so we could rehearse and then carpooled to the audition together."

But Rogen lost his cool during the try out and couldn't stop laughing at his pal as he delivered the lines.

"I started laughing hysterically, and so did Jason," he added. "We literally couldn't make it through the auditions. As soon as one of us started the scene, the other would lose it... It was so silly, we couldn't finish. We just excused ourselves and saw ourselves out, tears streaming down our faces."

Explaining on his failure to keep cool, Rogen reasoned, "Auditioning is embarrassing in the best of times." He elaborated, "Add the fact that one of my best friends is watching me do it and that we're both reading for rappers from Detroit, which we could NOT have been less right for."

The role of Cheddar Bob went to Evan Jones.

