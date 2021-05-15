My Chemical Romance Unveils Full Line-Up of 2022 Extended World Tour

Facebook Music

Gerard Way and his bandmates are expected to hit the road once again with a performance at The Outer Fields festival in New Zealand in March, and continue with more shows until October.

AceShowbiz - Reunited My Chemical Romance has lined up an extended world tour in 2022, which will include landmark gigs in the U.K., Russia, and Los Angeles.

The band was recently forced to reschedule its 2021 tour to next year, due to ongoing COVID concerns, and now singer Gerard Way and his bandmates have shared the full line-up of shows online.

Dates will begin with a set at The Outer Fields festival in New Zealand in March and continue with five shows in the U.K. and Ireland in May, including a three-night stint at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

The band will then hit Italy in June and play two dates in Russia, including one at the fabled St. Petersburg Ice Palace. The European shows will close with a gig at the U Park Life festival in Kiev, Ukraine, before My Chemical Romance returns to the U.S. for 20 North American shows, wrapping up with a four-night run at The Forum in Los Angeles in October.

Earlier in mid-April, the "Welcome to the Black Parade" hitmakers offered their apology for pushing all of their 2021 performances to 2022. "We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year," they stated.

In the statement, the band continued explaining the motive behind their decision against taking the stage in 2021. "We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them," they assured. "We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we REALLY can't wait to see you in 2022."