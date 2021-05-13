Sophie Turner Enraged by 'Creepy' Paparazzi for Snapping Pictures of Her Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

An online publication, which released the photos of the 'Game of Thrones' alum and her baby Willa, has taken them down after the actress called out the paparazzi's sneaky act on Instagram Story.

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner is serious about protecting the privacy of her daughter Willa. The mother of one has been left furious after paparazzi took pictures of her baby daughter and the photos were released online on Wednesday, May 12.

Seeing this, the 25-year-old actress quickly took to her Instagram Story to condemn the sneaky act. "I just woke up," she began her video message. "I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."

"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed," the Brit explained. She went on blasting the paparazzi, saying, "It's f**king creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission."

The "Dark Phoenix" star also warned them from taking similar action in the future, "I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them." She concluded the video as stressing, "It's disgusting and you do not have my permission."

Following Sophie's words of disapproval, Page Six, which published the photos, has since taken down an article containing the images.

Sophie's husband Joe Jonas has not spoken up on the breach of his daughter's privacy. He recently paid tribute to his wife and his own mother Denise Jonas on Mother's Day. "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mother's out there and to these two Mums," he wrote on Instagram on Sunday along with a photo of Sophie while she was pregnant and a photo of him with his mom.