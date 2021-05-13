 
 

Katie Price Turns to IVF as She Tries for Baby No. 6

The British TV personality is hoping to add another baby to her brood by getting pregnant with fiance Carl Woods' child as she is undergoing in vitro fertilization treatment.

  • May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katie Price is undergoing IVF treatment.

The 42-year-old star - who already has Harvey, 18, with Dwight Yorke; Junior, 15, and 13-year-old Princess with first husband Peter Andre; and Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, with third spouse Kieran Hayler - and her fiance Carl Woods want to have a baby as soon as possible because her mother Amy is terminally ill, so they have turned to doctors for help to conceive.

"We're going to call the baby Miracle," she told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "I'm doing this for my mum. She told me to have IVF so she can see us have kids. It will break my heart if she can't."

The "Loose Women" star thought she'd find it "easy" to get pregnant again and she and Carl have never used contraception because they "knew they'd be together forever."

"It has not happened naturally, unfortunately," she added. "I thought it would be easy as I've never had to plan it before. It's always just happened. We have never been careful having sex from day one, as we knew we wanted to be together."

"But we really started properly trying in the Maldives in November... It's frustrating as I feel young but I'm not inside. I'm 43 this month so I guess I need help. It's always when you really want something that it doesn't happen. Who knows, it could be down to the stress of trying so hard."

Although doctors have reassured the couple they "will have a baby," Katie is worried because she's unsure she can carry a child while Carl needs to undergo tests to check his sperm count.

"There's obviously a reason why we're not getting pregnant. Whatever happens, we're having a baby this year," Katie concluded.

