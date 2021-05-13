Dave Bautista Criticizes Marvel for Not Investing Enough in His 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Character

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

The wrestler-turned-actor who portrays Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe claims the movie studio missed the ball on his superhero character.

AceShowbiz - Dave Bautista has accused Marvel of not "investing" enough in his "Guardians of the Galaxy" character Drax.

The wrestler-turned-actor spoke to Collider about reprising his role in the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" and admitted he wishes more attention had been given to his alter ego's back story.

"That role changed the trajectory of my life," he explained. "It's always going to be special to me. Now that I'm four films in…I really wished they would have invested more in Drax, personally."

"I think Drax has more of a story to tell. I think Drax has a really interesting backstory which they dropped the ball on. That's no dig on Marvel. They had their slate, I know what they're focused on, that's what they have slated out. But man, I think they really missed the ball on Drax."

Bautista added that while "selfishly, as a performer" he wishes that he'd been given the opportunity to push his acting skills in the role, he also wanted to explain Drax's physical appearance to viewers.

"Because, if you notice, Drax, although he looks like a badass, you look at him and he looks terrifying, but Drax gets his ass kicked more than any other Marvel character," he said. "The whole 'Destroyer' thing they just threw that out the window…people just fell so in love with the comedic side of Drax they tapped into that, then they tapped into it more, then they really dug a hole into it."

"But we missed a huge boat on that character and I don't think it'll ever come back around. But I'm really just looking forward to finishing out this whole journey."