 
 

Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters Among 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters Among 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
WENN/Instagram
Music

The musicians to be inducted into the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio also include Tina Turner, The Go-Go's, and LL Cool J.

  • May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z is among the list of music legends to be inducted into the 2021 cohort of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (RRHOF).

On Wednesday (12May21) morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the New York-born hip-hop icon will be among the list of nominees to be inducted at the 2021 ceremony on 30 October in Cleveland, Ohio, reported Billboard.

He will join rock veterans Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, singer-songwriter Carole King, Todd Rundgren, and Queen of Rock n' Roll Tina Turner to make up the Class of 2021.

Turner, King and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl are already in the Rock Hall: King as part of the songwriting duo Goffin/King, making her the first person in the Rock Hall as a performer and non-performer. Turner was previously recognised as part of R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner; and Grohl with grunge icons Nirvana.

  See also...

The Rock Hall will also induct rap legend LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads who will each receive the award for musical excellence. And electronic pioneers Kraftwerk, spoken-word poet Gil Scott-Heron, and bluesman Charley Patton are joining the RRHOF under the early influence award category.

Late music impresario Clarence Avant is the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun award.

The Rock Hall hailed its Class of 2021 as "the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization," with three female acts inducted in the performers category at the same time for the first time in the Hall's 36-year history.

Artists are eligible for Rock Hall nomination 25 years after debuting their first commercial recording. Of this class, tickets for the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony go on sale in July.

The ceremony takes place 30 October at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, with a radio simulcast on SiriusXM's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame radio channel. It will broadcast on HBO and stream on HBO Max at a later date.

You can share this post!

Dave Bautista Criticizes Marvel for Not Investing Enough in His 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Character

Machine Gun Kelly Left Megan Fox to Fend for Herself in Shark-Infested Waters on Second Date
Related Posts
Jay-Z Sells His Streaming Service Tidal to Jack Dorsey for $350 Million

Jay-Z Sells His Streaming Service Tidal to Jack Dorsey for $350 Million

Jay-Z Expands Business Portfolio With Fitness Firm Investment

Jay-Z Expands Business Portfolio With Fitness Firm Investment

Jay-Z Talks About Providing A 'Loving Environment' for Kids in Rare Interview

Jay-Z Talks About Providing A 'Loving Environment' for Kids in Rare Interview

Jay-Z Insists He's 'Not Beyond Ego' for Hoping to Match Bob Marley's Legend Status

Jay-Z Insists He's 'Not Beyond Ego' for Hoping to Match Bob Marley's Legend Status

Most Read
Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight Team Up for Mother's Day Special
Music

Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight Team Up for Mother's Day Special

Noel Gallagher Boasts His Music Reaped the Biggest Benefit From COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Gallagher Boasts His Music Reaped the Biggest Benefit From COVID-19 Lockdown

Elton John Plans to Retire 'Crocodile Rock' After Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Elton John Plans to Retire 'Crocodile Rock' After Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

DJ Khaled's 'Khaled Khaled' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Chart

DJ Khaled's 'Khaled Khaled' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Artist of the Week: Billie Eilish

Artist of the Week: Billie Eilish

Mariah Carey Defended for Joking About Legal Threat Over 'Shake It Off' Sample

Mariah Carey Defended for Joking About Legal Threat Over 'Shake It Off' Sample

Joel Pimentel Cites This as Reasons of Him Leaving CNCO

Joel Pimentel Cites This as Reasons of Him Leaving CNCO

Village People's Victor Willis Blasts The Weeknd for Continued Protest Against Grammys

Village People's Victor Willis Blasts The Weeknd for Continued Protest Against Grammys

Chrissie Hynde Recalls How Bob Dylan Covers Album Came Into Being

Chrissie Hynde Recalls How Bob Dylan Covers Album Came Into Being

DMX's Swizz Beatz-Produced Posthumous Album Gets May Release Date

DMX's Swizz Beatz-Produced Posthumous Album Gets May Release Date

Taylor Swift Makes History at 2021 Brit Awards by Becoming First Woman to Land Global Icon Honor

Taylor Swift Makes History at 2021 Brit Awards by Becoming First Woman to Land Global Icon Honor

Coldplay Kick Off 2021 Brit Awards With Electrifying Performance

Coldplay Kick Off 2021 Brit Awards With Electrifying Performance

Drake Named Artist of the Decade for 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Drake Named Artist of the Decade for 2021 Billboard Music Awards