Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters Among 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

WENN/Instagram Music

The musicians to be inducted into the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio also include Tina Turner, The Go-Go's, and LL Cool J.

May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z is among the list of music legends to be inducted into the 2021 cohort of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (RRHOF).

On Wednesday (12May21) morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the New York-born hip-hop icon will be among the list of nominees to be inducted at the 2021 ceremony on 30 October in Cleveland, Ohio, reported Billboard.

He will join rock veterans Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, singer-songwriter Carole King, Todd Rundgren, and Queen of Rock n' Roll Tina Turner to make up the Class of 2021.

Turner, King and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl are already in the Rock Hall: King as part of the songwriting duo Goffin/King, making her the first person in the Rock Hall as a performer and non-performer. Turner was previously recognised as part of R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner; and Grohl with grunge icons Nirvana.

The Rock Hall will also induct rap legend LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads who will each receive the award for musical excellence. And electronic pioneers Kraftwerk, spoken-word poet Gil Scott-Heron, and bluesman Charley Patton are joining the RRHOF under the early influence award category.

Late music impresario Clarence Avant is the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun award.

The Rock Hall hailed its Class of 2021 as "the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization," with three female acts inducted in the performers category at the same time for the first time in the Hall's 36-year history.

Artists are eligible for Rock Hall nomination 25 years after debuting their first commercial recording. Of this class, tickets for the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony go on sale in July.

The ceremony takes place 30 October at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, with a radio simulcast on SiriusXM's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame radio channel. It will broadcast on HBO and stream on HBO Max at a later date.